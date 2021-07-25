Games Briefs: Rower Poh finishes 4th to make semis

Rower Poh finishes 4th to make semis

TOKYO • National rower Joan Poh finished the women's single sculls repechage 1 in a time of 8 min 40.06sec yesterday to come in fourth out of five rowers.

The 30-year-old will compete in today's semi-finals - E/F.

Youngest athlete exits Games pleased

TOKYO • Syria table tennis player Hend Zaza - the youngest athlete at the Tokyo Olympics at just 12 - said just reaching the Games was "an achievement" despite bowing out in the preliminary round yesterday.

Zaza, who shot to fame overnight in her war-torn country last year by qualifying for Tokyo, lost to Austria's Liu Jia 11-4, 11-9, 11-3, 11-5. But Zaza, the youngest Olympian since 11-year-old Spanish rower Carlos Front and 12-year-old Hungarian swimmer Judit Kiss competed at Barcelona 1992, said she was happy with her performance.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Broadcaster sorry for inappropriate images

SEOUL • A major South Korean broadcaster apologised yesterday for using offensive images and captions to describe participating countries during the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony on Friday night.

MBC used images of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster for Ukraine, a riot for Haiti and a promotional bitcoin poster for El Salvador when each nation entered the stadium.

For some countries, the descriptions were more gastronomic, with images of pizza for Italy, sushi for Japan, and salmon for Norway.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE