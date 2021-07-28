Games Briefs: Lo drops 6 places going into Races 7, 8

Lo drops 6 places going into Races 7, 8

TOKYO • Ryan Lo dropped six places to 20th overall out of 35 boats after Races 4 to 6 yesterday.

Women's 49er FX duo Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low are ranked 18th of 21 after three races.

Today's sailing action will see Lim and Low in Races 4 to 6 and windsurfer Amanda Ng in Races 7 to 9, while Lo will contest Races 7 and 8 tomorrow in Enoshima.

Funk wins caneoing gold for Germany

TOKYO • Germany's Ricarda Funk ended Jessica Fox's bid to win two canoeing golds at the Tokyo Olympics by taking the women's kayak slalom title yesterday ahead of the Australian, who had to settle for the bronze.

Spain's Maialen Chourraut earned silver. It was Funk's first major title since winning the European championship in 2018 and a first gold for Germany in the event since the 1992 Barcelona Games.

Swiss women cyclists conquer podium

TOKYO • Jolanda Neff led a rare Swiss clean sweep of medals in the Olympic women's mountain bike with a masterful solo ride to gold on a rain-drenched Izu circuit yesterday.

Compatriots Sina Frei and Linda Indergand took the silver and bronze, marking the first time Switzerland filled a podium at the Olympics since the 1936 Berlin Games.

China synchronised divers win gold

TOKYO • Teen divers Chen Yuxi and Zhang Jiaqi blew their opponents away in the women's 10m synchronised platform yesterday, extending China's winning streak in the event to six Olympic Games.

They finished on 363.78 points, more than 52 ahead of second-placed Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell of the United States (310.80). The bronze went to Mexico's Gabriela Agundez and Alejandra Orozco, who scored a total of 299.70.

Taiwanese Kuo gets 3 Olympic records

TOKYO • Kuo Hsing-Chun of Chinese Taipei yesterday won the women's weightlifting 59kg gold medal with a total of 236kg, breaking three Olympic records.

The two-time world champion managed 103kg in the snatch and 133kg in the clean and jerk to finish ahead of Turkmenistan's Polina Guryeva, with Japan's Mikiko Andoh taking bronze.

Two new Covid cases at Olympic Village

TOKYO • Two more athletes, including a Dutch tennis player, staying in the Olympic Village have tested positive for Covid-19, Tokyo Games organisers said yesterday, with broadcaster NHK saying there had been at least 155 Games-related cases.

Organisers also continue to monitor the impact from a tropical storm off Japan's east coast, with Typhoon Nepartak now forecast to make landfall in the north of the main island of Honshu early today, a day later than expected.

