Games Briefs: India showers cash, gifts on Chopra

India showers cash, gifts on Chopra

NEW DELHI • Indian companies, state and sporting authorities yesterday promised cash and gifts worth more than US$2 million (S$2.7 million) to javelin star Neeraj Chopra, a day after he won India's first Olympic athletics gold medal.

He is only the second Indian individual after shooter Abhinav Bindra (Beijing 2008) to claim an Olympic title.

The Haryana state government said it would give him a 60 million rupee (S$1.1 million) bonus on top of US$100,000 from the Indian Olympic Association. He has also been offered free air travel, luxury cars and cash gifts.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

US women cagers win 7th straight gold

SAITAMA • Brittney Griner scored 30 points on 14-of-18 shooting and the United States women won their seventh consecutive basketball gold medal with a 90-75 victory over Japan yesterday.

The Americans, whose entire roster comprises Women's National Basketball Association players, have won 55 straight Olympic games, dating back to the 1992 Barcelona Games.

France took the bronze medal after beating Serbia 91-76 on Saturday.

REUTERS