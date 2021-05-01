Games behind closed doors?

TOKYO • The Olympics could be held behind closed doors, Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto told Agence France-Presse yesterday, pledging that the safety of the Games would form the basis of any decision.

The Games can be a success only if organisers "completely protect" athletes and people in Japan, while she remains hopeful people will "be glad" the event goes ahead despite consistently negative opinion polls over the past year backing either an outright cancellation or another postponement.

Overseas fans have already been barred from the Games, while a decision on domestic fans has been delayed until next month, with organisers citing a new wave of infections in Japan.

On the possibility of an unprecedented closed-door Games, Ms Hashimoto said: "There might be a situation where we can't allow any spectators to attend.

"The only way that we can call the Games a success is if we completely protect the lives and health of athletes and the people of Japan."

With the healthcare system under pressure, Olympic organisers have been criticised for requesting volunteer medical staff for the Games and Ms Hashimoto hinted that not having spectators could alleviate the pressure.

"If the event itself does change, I think it will be with regard to spectators," she said. "That is one area where we might be able to reduce the anxiety of people who are worried about the medical system."

The country's chief government spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, also yesterday insisted the Olympics cannot be a burden on regional medical systems, amid worries daily athlete testing for Covid-19 would tax the already strained health resources.

The Games have never been cancelled outside of wartime and organisers have continually made it clear that they see no possibility of either a further delay or a cancellation.

In a bid to win public confidence, they have released "playbooks" outlining Covid-19 countermeasures, including limiting the athletes' movement, although a 14-day quarantine will not be required nor will vaccines be made mandatory.

Organisers will continue to refine the rules - a final "playbook" is set to be released next month - and Ms Hashimoto admitted she felt "a big responsibility to show the Games can be held safely".

When the Games were postponed last year, officials said the delayed event would be held as proof that humanity had triumphed over the coronavirus.

LIVES AND HEALTH MATTER The only way that we can call the Games a success is if we completely protect the lives and health of athletes and the people of Japan. SEIKO HASHIMOTO, Tokyo 2020 president , on the possibility of an unprecedented closed-door Games.

But, with the pandemic showing no signs of abating, Ms Hashimoto said the emphasis would be now be on hope and unity.

"It will show that the world can come together no matter how hard times are. I think this is a time when we can show that we are united," she said.

But, despite her optimistic tone, there remain plenty of logistical hurdles for Japan to cross in order to hold the Games safely.

The town of Ichinomiya, where the Games' surfing will take place, yesterday refused to set up Covid-19 testing facilities for the Brazilian national team, citing a lack of medical facilities, broadcaster NHK reported.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS