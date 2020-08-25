GameOfTwoHalves Podcast:The ST Run goes virtual; group that bid for Newcastle under scrutiny

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 97: The ST Run goes virtual; group that bid for Newcastle under scrutiny

11:25 min

Synopsis: #GameofTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

Money FM's Howie Lim calls up ST sports editor Lee Yulin and sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz to discuss the following topics.

1. The Straits Times launches its first-ever virtual run. Find out more about this unique initiative.

2. Since putting in a much-publicised bid to take over English Premier League club Newcastle United, Singaporeans Nelson and Terence Loh and Bellagraph Nova Group co-founder Evangeline Shen have come under scrutiny following an admission from a spokesman that the group doctored some images in its publicity materials.

Produced by: ST Sports Desk

Edited by: Aw Yao Feng, Nadiah Koh & Penelope Lee

Follow #GameOfTwoHalves podcasts every Tuesday and rate us on:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWRE

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRa

Spotify: https://str.sg/JW6N

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRR

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg