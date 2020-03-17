GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: World and local sport in meltdown, Singapore cycling's Tour de France dream

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 75: World and local sport in meltdown, Singapore cycling's Tour de France dream

13:08 min

Synopsis: #GameOfTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

Money FM's Bernard Lim calls up ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz and sports reporter Nicole Chia.

Major sports leagues such as the NBA and English Premier League suspended their competitions as the coronavirus made its impact felt in Europe and North America. Locally, stringent government regulations introduced to stem the spread of the virus were set in place. The ST sports team looks at the impact of these developments.

Singapore aims to have a local rider at the Tour de France in 10 years' time. We take a close look at Singapore Cycling's ambitious plans.

Produced by: ST Sports Desk

Edited by: Aw Yao Feng, Nadiah Koh & Penelope Lee

