GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: What is the impact of cancelling the Olympics

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 119: What is the impact of cancelling the Olympics

14:28 mins

Synopsis: #GameofTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

This week, sports correspondent David Lee, assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath and sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan look at the possible scenario of the Tokyo Olympics being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and the consequences for its various stakeholders.

They also look at the differing fortunes of the two Manchester clubs who have eyes on the English Premier League title, before discussing the AFC Champions League and AFC Cup draw that involved three Singaporean teams - Tampines Rovers, Lion City Sailors and Geylang International.

They discuss the following:

1. What do the Olympics mean to sports fans? (0:54)

2. What is at stake if the Olympics are held or not? (4:00)

3. What is wrong with Manchester United? (8:50)

4. Is it going to be a damage-limiting exercise for Tampines Rovers in the AFC Champions League? (11:00)

5. How far can the Singaporean teams progress in the AFC Cup? (12:50)

Produced by: David Lee (davidlee@sph.com.sg)

Edited by: Penelope Lee

Subscribe to #GameOfTwoHalves podcast series and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWRE

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRa

Spotify: https://str.sg/JW6N

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JX88

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow David Lee Twitter: @STdavidLee

Read his stories: https://str.sg/Jbxq