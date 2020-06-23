GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: Sporting Singapore's Phase 2 reactions

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 89: Sporting Singapore's Phase 2 reactions

13:04 mins

Synopsis: #GameOfTwoHalves is a weekly Tuesday sports podcast.

Money FM's Rachel Kelly calls up ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz and sports reporter Nicole Chia.

They discuss the following topics:

1. Singapore moved to phase two of post-circuit breaker measures last Friday, and this meant sports facilities also reopened after more than two months. What kind of precautions or safety measures did some of the facilities have in place?

2. The English Premier League returned last week, with 12 games played over four days. What are the key takeaway points?

Produced by: ST Sports Desk

Edited by: Aw Yao Feng, Nadiah Koh & Penelope Lee

Follow #GameOfTwoHalves podcasts and rate us on:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWRE

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRa

Spotify: https://str.sg/JW6N

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRR

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg