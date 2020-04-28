GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: S'pore sport loses trailblazer in Pennefather; e-sports thrives through coronavirus

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 82: S'pore sport loses trailblazer in Pennefather; e-sports thrives through coronavirus

12:04 mins

Synopsis: #GameofTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

Money FM's Rachel Kelly calls up ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz and ST sports reporter Kimberly Kwek.

They discuss the following topics:

1. On the morning of Monday (April 27), Annabel Pennefather - a trailblazer for women in Singapore sport and a prominent sports administrator - died. The podcasters talk about her contributions to Singapore sport, as well as what made her so admired by the fraternity.

2. Singapore-based mixed martial arts organisation One Championship announced its first official athlete rankings for select weight divisions across MMA, muay thai and kickboxing. What does this move mean for athletes and fans?

3. The coronavirus pandemic has halted major sports and emptied arenas all over the world, but sports fans have found an alternative - e-sports. Just how big has the boom been and can it continue?

Produced by: ST Sports Desk

Edited by: Aw Yao Feng, Nadiah Koh & Penelope Lee

Follow #GameOfTwoHalves podcasts and rate us on:

Spotify: https://str.sg/ovjR

Apple Podcasts: http://str.sg/o8MK

Google Podcasts: http://str.sg/oXeS

Playlist: https://str.sg/Ji3k

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Thank you for your support! ST and BT Podcasts picked up a silver medal for Best Digital Project to engage younger and/or millennial audiences at 2019 Asian Digital Media Awards by Wan-Ifra: https://str.sg/Jw5T