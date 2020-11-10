GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: SPL title race hots up; United rescue their manager

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 108: SPL title race hots up; United rescue their manager

16:17 mins

Synopsis: Every Tuesday, The Straits Times tackles the biggest sports talking points.

This week, Money FM's Adrian Abraham and ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz talk about the Singapore Premier League (SPL), which has reached its halfway point, as well as a hijacked Zoom session hosted by Singapore Athletics, which led to a police report being made.

They are also joined by ST content producer Zia-ul Raushan and they recap the weekend’s talking points in the English Premier League, as well as in the Spanish La Liga and Italian Serie A. They discuss the following:

1. Could we see a three-horse race develop in the SPL? (2:53)

2. Local football mourns the loss of former national footballer Salim Moin (3:42)

3. Zoom troubles for Singapore Athletics (5:26)

4. Stay of execution for Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - but for how long? (10:44)

