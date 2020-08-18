GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: Singaporean ownership of top European clubs; Barcelona's woes

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 96: Singaporean ownership of top European clubs; Barcelona's woes
12:40 mins
Synopsis: #GameofTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.
Money FM's Rachel Kelly calls up ST sports correspondents David Lee and Sazali Abdul Aziz to discuss the following topics.
1. A deeper look at the Loh cousins' (local entrepreneurs Terence Loh and Nelson Loh) bid to take over Newcastle United and why fans are unhappy with Peter Lim's management at Valencia.
2. Barcelona lost 8-2 to Germany's Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final to finish a season without a trophy for the first time since 2008. Will they turn the corner or lose more ground to Real Madrid?
Produced by: ST Sports Desk
Edited by: Nadiah Koh & Penelope Lee
