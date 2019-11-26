GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: Shanti sprints toward her next gold

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 59: Shanti sprints toward her next gold
13:27 mins
Synopsis: #GameOfTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.
In this episode, Money FM's Bernard Lim hosts ST assistant sports editor Low Lin Fhoong and special guest, national sprinter Shanti Pereira, who will be competing at the South-east Asian Games in the Philippines in December in the 100m, 200m and relays in track and field.
Shanti shares with us how she bounced back from crushing disappointment after failing to retain her 200m title at the 2017 SEA Games, what spurs her to keep sprinting, as well as her goals for the Philippines Games.
James Walton, head of Deloitte South-east Asia’s sports business group, calls in to talk about Tottenham Hotspur's hottest new signing: manager Jose Mourinho.
Produced by: Bernard Lim and Low Lin Fhoong
Edited by: Olivia Quay & Penelope Lee
