GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: Reality of sports events behind closed doors

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 85: Reality of sports events behind closed doors

13:16 mins

Synopsis: #GameofTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

Money FM's Rachel Kelly calls up ST assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath and sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz.

They discuss the following topics in the first and second halves of this episode:

1. Among the top European football leagues, the German Bundesliga was the first to return to action behind closed doors. Sports elsewhere saw a charity golf match featuring world No.1 Rory McIlroy. How did they turn out? What are the downsides to sports events without fans and is there a silver lining for now?

2. Why can't Singapore's Formula One Grand Prix be held behind closed doors? We find out the reasons so far.

Produced by: ST Sports Desk

Edited by: Aw Yao Feng, Nadiah Koh & Penelope Lee

Follow #GameOfTwoHalves podcasts and rate us on:

Spotify: https://str.sg/ovjR

Apple Podcasts: http://str.sg/o8MK

Google Podcasts: http://str.sg/oXeS

Playlist: https://str.sg/Ji3k

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg