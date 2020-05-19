#GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: Reality of sports events behind closed doors

Kerem Demirbay of Leverkusen celebrates after the German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Werder Bremen and Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Bremen, Germany, 18 May 2020. The German Bundesliga and Second Bundesliga is the first professional league to resume
Kerem Demirbay of Leverkusen celebrates after the German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Werder Bremen and Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Bremen, Germany, 18 May 2020. The German Bundesliga and Second Bundesliga is the first professional league to resume the season after the nationwide lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. All matches until the end of the season will be played behind closed doors.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in action during the race.
Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in action during the race.PHOTO: X03810
Published
8 min ago

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 85: Reality of sports events behind closed doors

13:16 mins

Synopsis: #GameofTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

Money FM's Rachel Kelly calls up ST assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath and sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz. 

They discuss the following topics in the first and second halves of this episode:

1. Among the top European football leagues, the German Bundesliga was the first to return to action behind closed doors. Sports elsewhere saw a charity golf match featuring world No.1 Rory McIlroy. How did they turn out? What are the downsides to sports events without fans and is there a silver lining for now?

2. Why can't Singapore's Formula One Grand Prix be held behind closed doors? We find out the reasons so far.

Produced by: ST Sports Desk

Edited by: Aw Yao Feng, Nadiah Koh & Penelope Lee

Follow #GameOfTwoHalves podcasts and rate us on:

Spotify: https://str.sg/ovjR

Apple Podcasts: http://str.sg/o8MK

Google Podcasts: http://str.sg/oXeS

Playlist: https://str.sg/Ji3k

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Topics: 

Branded Content