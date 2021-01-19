GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: NMP Mark Chay on plans to help local sport survive beyond Covid-19

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 117: NMP Mark Chay on plans to help local sport survive beyond Covid-19

19:23 mins

Synopsis: #GameofTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

This week ST Sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz hosts former national swimmer Mark Chay, who was among the nine new Nominated Members of Parliament selected to serve a two-and-a-half year term. Olympian Chay, 38, talks about why he decided to step forward, what his priorities will be, and how he is preparing to take on the role.

Sazali also chats with ST sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan about the Red Devils’ goalless draw against Liverpool at Anfield - which helped them stay top in the English Premier League. He also catches up with ST sports reporter Kimberly Kwek, who reports on-site on a surreal experience at the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang M2 World Championship at the Shangri-La Hotel.

They discuss the following:

1. Why Chay decided to serve as an NMP (2:13)

2. The issues he aims to raise in Parliament (3:38)

3. How he plans to be an effective voice (8:36)

4. Is salty Klopp cracking under United pressure? (14:09)

5. How e-sports has coped with positive Covid tests (17:22)

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg)

Edited by: Penelope Lee

