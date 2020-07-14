GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: New NUS geography department module to tackle football's global impact

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 92: New NUS geography department module to tackle football's global impact; Sportslink closes down

11:11 mins

Synopsis: #GameofTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

Money FM's Rachel Kelly calls up ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz, ST sports reporter Kimberly Kwek and Dr Shaun Lin, a lecturer from the National University of Singapore's (NUS) geography department.

They discuss the following topics:

1. The introduction of an unusual module titled Worlds Of Football that will be taught at NUS next semester. Dr Lin talks about how geography and football are related, the different aspects of football that will be covered in the course and what the department hopes to achieve from the module.

2. The closure of the beloved home-grown sports retail store Sportslink on July 3.

