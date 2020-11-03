GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: New normal for attending live sports events?

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 107: New normal for attending live sports events?

15:01

Synopsis: Every Tuesday, The Straits Times tackles the biggest sports talking points.

This week, Money FM's Adrian Abraham and ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz talk about the Inside the Matrix event held by mixed martial arts organisation One Championship on Oct 30, which saw the return of spectators at a live sports event for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, albeit with new procedures - which included a swab test.

They are also joined by ST content producer Zia-ul Raushan and recap the weekend’s talking points in the English Premier League.

They discuss the following:

1. What the future of watching sport events in Singapore could look like (2:24)

2. A big result for Tampines Rovers in the Singapore Premier League (4:37)

3. What next for Solskjaer and Manchester United after the Arsenal defeat? (7:42)

4. Is Diogo Jota the successor to Roberto Firmino at Liverpool? (11:44)

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg) & Adrian Abraham (matta@sph.com.sg)

Follow Sazali Abdul Aziz on Twitter

Edited by: Adrian Abraham and Muhammad Firmann

