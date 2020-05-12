GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: Michael Jordan Netflix documentary storming success

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 84: Merits of closed UFC 249 fight; Michael Jordan Netflix documentary storming success

14:09 mins

Synopsis: #GameofTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

Money FM's Rachel Kelly calls up ST assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath and sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz.

They discuss the following topics:

1. Mixed martial arts is back in the form of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, which held its UFC 249 event over the weekend in Florida. Was the event considered a success and will it pave the way for the return of other major sports?

2. The sports documentary that has taken the world, and Singapore, by storm: The Last Dance. The miniseries, centered around Michael Jordan and his last season with the Chicago Bulls in 1998, is among the top 10 most-watched Netflix shows in Singapore. Why is it so compelling?

Produced by: ST Sports Desk

Edited by: Aw Yao Feng, Nadiah Koh & Penelope Lee

