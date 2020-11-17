GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: Is Hamilton F1’s G.O.A.T?

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 109: Is Hamilton F1’s G.O.A.T? Should international friendlies be scrapped?

15:47 mins

Synopsis: Every Tuesday, The Straits Times tackles the biggest sports talking points.

This week, Money FM's Adrian Abraham talks to ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz and ST content producer Zia-ul Raushan, who discuss history-making milestones: Lewis Hamilton’s record-equalling championship win at the Turkish Grand Prix, and golfer Dustin Johnson’s Masters tournament win - in style - at Augusta National.

Adrian and Sazali are also joined by sports broadcaster Shehzad Haque, and they talk about whether international football friendlies should be scrapped with the coronavirus pandemic still not under control.

They discuss the following:

1. Is Hamilton Formula One’s G.O.A.T? (0:50)

2. An acid test for an Singapore Premier League title contender (7:37)

3. International friendlies: Pointless? (9:57)

4. England: Man United in disguise? (12:28)

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg) & Adrian Abraham (matta@sph.com.sg)

Edited by: Adrian Abraham and Muhammad Firmann

