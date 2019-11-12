GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: Have Liverpool wrapped up the English Premier League title?

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 57: Have Liverpool wrapped up the English Premier League title?

14 mins

Synopsis: #GameOfTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

In this episode, Money FM's Howie Lim hosts ST assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath and sports correspondents Sazali Abdul Aziz and David Lee to discuss Liverpool's 3-1 win over Manchester City.

Closer to home, they also examine what the Asean Club Championship means for Singapore football and the fate of beleaguered Singapore Premier League club, Warriors FC.

Produced by: Howie Lim, Rohit Brijnath, David Lee & Sazali Abdul Aziz

Edited by: Olivia Quay & Penelope Lee

