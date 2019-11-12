#GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: Have Liverpool wrapped up the English Premier League title?

Liverpool's Joe Gomez (left) in action with Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (right).
Tampines Rovers celebrate after emerging victorious over Warriors FC in the Komoco Singapore Cup final at Jalan Besar Stadium on Nov 2, 2019. The Stags could be playing in the new Asean Club Championship next year as Singapore’s representatives.
Tampines Rovers celebrate after emerging victorious over Warriors FC in the Komoco Singapore Cup final at Jalan Besar Stadium on Nov 2, 2019. The Stags could be playing in the new Asean Club Championship next year as Singapore’s representatives.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Money FM's Howie Lim (second from left) hosts ST assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath (third from left) and sports correspondents Sazali Abdul Aziz (far right) and David Lee (far left) to discuss Liverpool's 3-1 win over Manchester City.
#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 57: Have Liverpool wrapped up the English Premier League title?

14 mins

Synopsis: #GameOfTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

In this episode, Money FM's Howie Lim hosts ST assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath and sports correspondents Sazali Abdul Aziz and David Lee to discuss Liverpool's 3-1 win over Manchester City.

Closer to home, they also examine what the Asean Club Championship means for Singapore football and the fate of beleaguered Singapore Premier League club, Warriors FC. 

Produced by: Howie Lim, Rohit Brijnath, David Lee & Sazali Abdul Aziz

Edited by: Olivia Quay & Penelope Lee

Topics: 

