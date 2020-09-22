GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: EPL round-up, success in elite sport with unconventional methods

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 101: EPL round-up, and success in elite sport with unconventional methods

19:17 mins

Synopsis: #GameofTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

This week, Money FM's Howie Lim hosts ST assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath and sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz and the trio talk about the English Premier League action over the weekend, and what the performances of Liverpool, Chelsea, Spurs and Manchester United mean for each side.

They also look at the 1.85m, 109kg Bryson DeChambeau’s maiden golf major win at the US Open, and delve into athletes who try to seek success in their sport by going against norm or by the traditional playbook. Spanish triathlete Diego Mentriga also gets a mention for his instinctive act of sportsmanship.

They discuss the following:

1. A highlight of the Liverpool-Chelsea clash which wasn’t the red card or either of the two goals (0:49)

2. The disconnect between big clubs’ spending amidst the pandemic (2:46)

3. What Gareth Bale can bring to Spurs, and should Man United fans be concerned? (6:18)

4. Golfers Bryson DeChambeau and Matthew Wolff proving at the US Open that going against the grain can be rewarding (8:28)

5. This week’s Game of Two Halves Moment of the Week (14:33)

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg), Rohit Brijnath (rohitb@sph.com.sg) & Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)

Edited by: Nadiah Koh and Muhammad Firmann

