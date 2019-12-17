#GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: E-sports, SNOC v FAS, and Tiger Woods

Launch of the Global Esports Federation (GEF) -- the first global governing body for the e-sports ecosystem of players, sports organisations, commercial partners, and other constituents. Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, Grace Fu, will atten
Launch of the Global Esports Federation (GEF) -- the first global governing body for the e-sports ecosystem of players, sports organisations, commercial partners, and other constituents. Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, Grace Fu, will attend the event as GOH. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
US team captain Tiger Woods (top row, 2nd L) and his teammates pose with the Presidents Cup after their win over the International Team on the final day of the Presidents Cup golf tournament in Melbourne on December 15, 2019.
US team captain Tiger Woods (top row, 2nd L) and his teammates pose with the Presidents Cup after their win over the International Team on the final day of the Presidents Cup golf tournament in Melbourne on December 15, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Money FM's Howie Lim (right) hosts ST assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath (left) and sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz (centre) on this episode of #GameOfTwoHalves.
Money FM's Howie Lim (right) hosts ST assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath (left) and sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz (centre) on this episode of #GameOfTwoHalves.
Published
52 min ago

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 62: E-sports, SNOC v FAS, and Tiger Woods 

13:23 mins

Synopsis: #GameOfTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

In this episode, Money FM's Howie Lim hosts ST assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath and sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz.

They discuss the launch of the Global Esports Federation in Singapore and the disagreement between the Singapore National Olympic Council and the Football Association of Singapore over the punishment for the nine footballers caught breaking curfew at the SEA Games.

In the second half, the spotlight falls on Tiger Woods and his US team, who claimed the Presidents Cup on Sunday

Produced by: Howie Lim, Rohit Brijnath and Sazali Abdul Aziz 

Edited by: Olivia Quay & Penelope Lee

Follow #GameOfTwoHalves podcasts and rate us on:

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: http://str.sg/o8MK

Google Podcasts: http://str.sg/oXeS

Playlist: https://str.sg/Ji3k 

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Thank you for your support! ST & BT Podcasts picked up a silver medal for Best Digital Project to engage younger and/or millennial audiences at 2019 Asian Digital Media Awards by Wan-Ifra: 

https://str.sg/Jw5T 

Watch a video of Podcasts on the rise in Singapore: https://youtu.be/aGJ4cbch6eQ

Topics: 

Branded Content