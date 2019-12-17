GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: E-sports, SNOC v FAS, and Tiger Woods

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 62: E-sports, SNOC v FAS, and Tiger Woods

13:23 mins

Synopsis: #GameOfTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

In this episode, Money FM's Howie Lim hosts ST assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath and sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz.

They discuss the launch of the Global Esports Federation in Singapore and the disagreement between the Singapore National Olympic Council and the Football Association of Singapore over the punishment for the nine footballers caught breaking curfew at the SEA Games.

In the second half, the spotlight falls on Tiger Woods and his US team, who claimed the Presidents Cup on Sunday.

Produced by: Howie Lim, Rohit Brijnath and Sazali Abdul Aziz

Edited by: Olivia Quay & Penelope Lee

