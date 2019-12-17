GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: E-sports, SNOC v FAS, and Tiger Woods

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 62: E-sports, SNOC v FAS, and Tiger Woods
13:23 mins
Synopsis: #GameOfTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.
In this episode, Money FM's Howie Lim hosts ST assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath and sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz.
They discuss the launch of the Global Esports Federation in Singapore and the disagreement between the Singapore National Olympic Council and the Football Association of Singapore over the punishment for the nine footballers caught breaking curfew at the SEA Games.
In the second half, the spotlight falls on Tiger Woods and his US team, who claimed the Presidents Cup on Sunday.
Produced by: Howie Lim, Rohit Brijnath and Sazali Abdul Aziz
Edited by: Olivia Quay & Penelope Lee
Follow #GameOfTwoHalves podcasts and rate us on:
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: http://str.sg/o8MK
Google Podcasts: http://str.sg/oXeS
Playlist: https://str.sg/Ji3k
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Thank you for your support! ST & BT Podcasts picked up a silver medal for Best Digital Project to engage younger and/or millennial audiences at 2019 Asian Digital Media Awards by Wan-Ifra:
Watch a video of Podcasts on the rise in Singapore: https://youtu.be/aGJ4cbch6eQ