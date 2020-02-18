GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: Discussing Singapore's first privatised football club Lion City Sailors

TAP/CLICK TO LISTEN: #GameOfTwoHalves Ep 71: Singapore's first privatised football club; Man City's European ban

10:02mins

Synopsis: #GameOfTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

Money FM's Bernard Lim calls up ST sports correspondents David Lee and Sazali Abdul Aziz.

Last Friday, Singapore's first privatised professional football club was unveiled as the Lion City Sailors announced their arrival and participation in the upcoming season of the Singapore Premier League (SPL), which kicks off on Feb 29.

It is a new private entity that will replace two-time champions Home United in the SPL. The Sailors are owned by Sea, a home-grown Internet company valued at more than US$21 billion (S$29.1 billion).

The Sailors are hoping to make waves not just in Singapore, but in Asia. Is such a move good or bad for Singapore football?

In the English Premier League, champions Manchester City have been hit with a two-year suspension from Uefa competitions after being found guilty of committing serious breaches of financial fair play regulations by European football's governing body. What are the repercussions?

Produced by: Bernard Lim & ST sports desk

Edited by: Aw Yao Feng, Nadiah Koh & Ernest Luis

