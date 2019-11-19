GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: Discipline a must to build successful teams

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 58: Discipline a must to build successful teams

14 mins

Synopsis: #GameOfTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

In this episode, Money FM's Bernard Lim hosts ST assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath and sports correspondent David Lee to talk about discipline at home and the international football fronts.

Last week, national defender Shakir Hamzah was dropped by national football coach Tatsuma Yoshida for the friendly against Qatar and the Nov 19 World Cup qualifier against Yemen for missing a training session earlier.

This is around the same time when England manager Gareth Southgate dropped Raheem Sterling for picking a fight with international team-mate Joe Gomez during training.

Produced by: Bernard Lim, Rohit Brijnath & David Lee

Edited by: Olivia Quay & Penelope Lee

