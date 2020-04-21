GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: Covid-19 initiatives aiding S'pore sports, fitness, wellness professionals

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 81: Covid-19 initiatives aiding S'pore sports, fitness, wellness professionals

11:43 mins

Synopsis: #GameofTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

Money FM's Howie Lim calls up ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz and ST sports reporter Nicole Chia.

They discuss the following topics:

1. Almost two weeks after ST reported that some Singapore Premier League (SPL) clubs were mulling pay cuts for players as a result of disrupted revenue during the league's suspension because of coronavirus, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced that all club employee salaries would be retained in full. What led to the call being made?

2. With the entire sports industry grinding to a halt because of the Covid-19 virus, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu took some time to speak to the local sporting community over Facebook, and shared initiatives available to those in the sports and health and wellness industry, such as freelance fitness coaches and private gym owners, whose livelihoods have been affected.

Produced by: ST Sports Desk

Edited by: Aw Yao Feng, Nadiah Koh & Penelope Lee

