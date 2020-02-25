GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: Can Amir Khan be King of the MMA Jungle?

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 72: Can Amir Khan be King of the Jungle; What's hot in new SPL season
9:04 mins
Synopsis: #GameOfTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.
Money FM's Bernard Lim calls up local professional MMA fighter Amir Khan, who will compete at the One Championship King of the Jungle event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday (Feb 28). He shares his thoughts on his opponent Kimihiro Eto and his thoughts on how the coronavirus situation has affected his preparation and the upcoming fight.
ST sports correspondents David Lee comes on the show to talk about the Singapore Premier League (SPL) that kicks off this Saturday. In the 25th season of the SPL, which teams, players and even initiatives, should fans look out for?
Produced by: Bernard Lim & ST sports desk
Edited by: Aw Yao Feng, Nadiah Koh & Ernest Luis
