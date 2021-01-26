GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: Are profiteers targeting sports-starved Singaporeans?

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 118: Are profiteers targeting sports-starved Singaporeans?

14:06 mins

Synopsis: #GameofTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

This week sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz and sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan explore an ST news report that revealed bookings for public sports facilities are being resold - at a higher rate - on platforms like Facebook, Meetup and Telegram.

The two also chat about the Lion City Sailors’ new $2.9m man Diego Lopes - signed after some some ex-EPL players were said to be considered by the club - and what the Brazilian’s arrival could mean for the Singapore Premier League (SPL), with the new season set to kickoff in about a month’s time.

They discuss the following:

1. Is the practice of reselling sports facility bookings widespread, even during pre-Covid days? (2:08)

2. When The Straits Times confronted an alleged profiteer (4:26)

3. Lopes’ quality over big names in the SPL a prudent choice? (8:28)

4. What to keep an eye on in the 2021 SPL season (10:38)

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg)

Edited by: Penelope Lee

