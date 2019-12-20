GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: A weighty discussion on Man City, Young Lions &  Schooling 

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 61: A weighty discussion on Man City, Young Lions & Schooling

13:16 mins

Synopsis: #GameOfTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

In this episode, Money FM's Bernard Lim hosts ST assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath and sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz.

The discussion falls on Manchester City's Premier League title hopes, the curfew-breaking Young Lions at the SEA Games and Joseph Schooling's weight and form.

Produced by: Bernard Lim, Rohit Brijnath and Sazali Abdul Aziz

Edited by: Olivia Quay & Penelope Lee

