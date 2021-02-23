GameofTwoHalves Podacst: Former US Open winner Marin Cilic talks pressure, focus and beating Federer

#GameofTwoHalves Ep 122: Former US Open winner Marin Cilic talks pressure, focus and beating Federer

14:27 mins

Synopsis: #GameofTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast.

This week, sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz and assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath chat with world No.48 tennis player Marin Cilic, who is in town for the Singapore Tennis Open that takes place at the OCBC Arena from Feb 22 to 28.

The 32-year-old Croatian player, who won the US Open in 2014 and was ranked as high as World No.3 just two years ago, is one of a select group of players who can boast of beating Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

They discuss:

1. Playing Federer at a Maldives resort (0:51)

2. What happens when a top tennis player is in “the zone” (5:36)

3. Differences playing Djokovic, Nadal and Federer (7:28)

4. Titles or longevity at the top in G.O.A.T debate? (12:12)

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg)

Edited by: Penelope Lee

Subscribe to #GameOfTwoHalves podcast series and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWRE

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRa

Spotify: https://str.sg/JW6N

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JX88

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Sazali Abdul Aziz on Twitter: https://str.sg/JbxS

Read his stories: https://str.sg/Jbxq