Gabby Thomas posts world-leading 21.60 to claim US women’s 200m title

EUGENE, Oregon – Gabby Thomas won the women’s 200m title in a world-leading 21.60sec on Sunday, throwing down a World Championships challenge as she denied Sha’Carri Richardson a sprint double at the US Track and Field Championships.

Richardson, coming off a 100m victory on Friday, seized the early lead but Thomas gained ground off the curve to take the victory, with Richardson second in a personal best 21.94 and Kayla White third in 22.01.

Thomas, the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist, had opted not to run the 100m at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, last week, and the decision looked right as on fresh legs she twice improved on the best 200m time of the season.

She had clocked a world-leading 21.86sec in the semi-finals, which reigning 200m world champion Shericka Jackson erased with a 21.71 at the Jamaican National Championships in Kingston.

Thomas responded in a big way, her personal best amping up anticipation for a showdown with Jackson at the World Championships in Budapest next month.

“Right after my world lead, I immediately saw that she went better,” Thomas said. “And so I’m thinking, OK, it’s on.”

It was a contrast to last year’s US championships, where a tearful Thomas failed to book a World Championships berth as she battled a hamstring injury.

“Coming here last year and being injured was really heart-breaking for me,” she said. “I was really ready this year. I was hungry, I wanted it more than, I think, anyone.”

Richardson will still have a chance at a sprint double when she contests her first World Championships at Budapest next month.

She was infamously barred from the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021 after testing positive for marijuana, and then saw her hopes of competing for a medal at last year’s World Championships vanish when she bombed out of the US trials.

Over in Kingston, Jackson completed a superb sprint double after she ran a personal best 10.65 seconds to win the 100m on Friday.

Shelly Ann Fraser Pryce, three-time Olympic gold medal winner, finished second in a season-best 22.26, beating the 22.39 she ran in Saturday’s semi-finals, while Lanae-tava Thomas was third in 22.55.

“I haven’t run a lot of 200s this year, so I wanted to practise how to run the 200m. I always just stay in my lane and focus on myself (not worrying about Fraser-Pryce) and I can’t focus on who is behind or who is in front,” Jackson said.

“I just need to focus on my lane, and I think I did that tonight, coming out victorious.”

Her compatriot, Commonwealth Games record-holder Rasheed Broadbell produced a personal best and world-leading 12.94sec to win the 110m hurdles in a close contest with Olympic champion Hansle Parchment.

Broadbell took over the world lead from American Cordell Tinch’s 12.96 seconds and broke his previous personal best of 12.99 set last year.

He said: “I was aiming for lower. But with God nothing is impossible. He is just saying that it is not time yet. I have a few more weeks until the World Championships, so I am just going to put in the work and see how far we can get.”

Parchment was second in 13.12 seconds and Orlando Bennett third in 13.19, both season-best runs.

Yohan Blake did not have the best day, though. The second-fastest man of all time over 200m was fourth in 20.51 and will miss the World Championships.

Andrew Hudson retained his 200m national title, running a season-best 20.11sec, beating Rasheed Dwyer’s 20.26 while Tyquendo Tracey was third with a season’s best 20.48.

In the 200m over in Eugene, Erriyon Knighton held off Kenny Bednarek to win in 19.72sec with Courtney Lindsey third.

Bednarek and Knighton won silver and bronze behind teammate Noah Lyles at last year’s World Championships. Lyles has a bye for the event in Budapest, where he’ll be gunning for a sprint double after finishing third in the 100m this week.

Reigning 100m world champion Fred Kerley, however, saw his hopes of a Budapest double evaporate with a fourth-placed finish in the 200m.

Christian Coleman, already assured of a 100m berth with his runner-up finish to Cravont Charleston, also missed out in the 200m, finishing sixth. AFP, REUTERS