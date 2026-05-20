Futurewolff on the prowl for third straight win

Race 1 (1,400m)

(7) SNAP YOUR FINGERS was a beaten favourite over 1,600m last time against winners after a promising debut second over this trip. The return to this distance and drop back into maiden company will suit and she should atone.

(6) SECRET FATE and (5) QUIRKY are bred to be useful, so worth a market check on debut.

(1) EMPRESS OF PEACE will know more about it after a pleasing introduction and could improve to make her presence felt.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(9) RAPTOR KING caught the eye once the penny had dropped when staying on to finish third over 1,200m on debut. On that evidence the step-up to this distance, with that experience to count on, should be more to his liking.

(6) LIFE IN COLOUR improved in first-time headgear and could have a role to play if building on that with the headgear retained. However, a bigger threat will likely come from one of the first-timers, so follow the betting moves.

(3) DISDAIN and (7) MASTER SMOKER are of particular interest before any market clues.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(10) MISS FANTASTIC has not been seen since a close-up debut third over this trip 17 weeks ago but she would have come on since and will not need to improve much to make a winning reappearance.

(4) MISS RIVER DANCER had legitimate excuses for disappointing last start and can bounce back to earlier form.

(7) ARTIFACT has also shown enough to get a look-in. Watch the betting on the newcomers.

(5) RENDEVOUS IN RIO fits a similar profile and has both the form and experience to play a leading role.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(15) SANDS OF VALHALLA raced prominently throughout when only outrun late on debut over track and trip. He would have benefited from that experience and will not need to improve much, if at all, to go one better.

Newcomer (16) SHINING STAR is attractively bred and warrants respect, especially if the market speaks in his favour.

(1) HIGHWAYMAN HARRY has the form and experience to challenge the selection, while (9) CAPTAIN COOPER should, on the evidence of his debut course-and-distance debut, pose more of a threat back in a maiden after finishing unplaced in a sales race last time.

Race 5 (2,400m)

(7) FUTUREWOLFF has found his niche over this trip. He defied a three-point penalty and rise in class to remain unbeaten over this trip last time. A career-high mark may not be enough to prevent him from completing the hat-trick.

(5) DAMOVA has a bit to find on the form of a recent meeting with the selection but is weighted to pose more of a threat.

(8) WE ARE THE LOGANS won his only start over 2,400m. In with a say.

(3) POPLAR PARK appeals most of the remainder.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(9) OPEN SESAME bounced back to form with a close-up third last time in first-time blinkers and a repeat of that effort, with the headgear retained, could suffice.

(2) WOMAN’S WORLD was a game third from the front in a 2,000m KZN feature and will be hard to peg back if adopting similar tactics over this shorter trip.

(4) RINGA RINGA ROSES has shown enough to be competitive.

(1) CEUTA is finding it hard to win but is unbeaten over track and trip. Can snap a 340-day winless run.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(5) FASHION NEWS won a Work Riders’ maiden on debut in the manner of an above-average 3yo filly. It should pay to follow her progress, more so over further.

Fellow recent maiden winner (6) UTSAAH has improved with blinkers fitted and should remain competitive on her handicap debut.

(3) TOP SHELF TEDDY will be suited by the drop to this distance.

(8) SIKELOI is not without claims.

Race 8 (1,400m)

Debut winners (13) WILD AS THE WIND and (14) SHIVERING LIGHT are open to any amount of improvement over this longer trip after winning over 1,160m.

Bigger threat will likely come from (5) DRIVELIKEAMASTER whose winning turn is near after three consecutive second-place finishes.

Consistent (8) PRINCE OF KILDARE has earning potential too.

Race 9 (1,400m)

(1) BLOOMINGTON is competitive off his current mark and with blinkers fitted, could capitalise on this ease in grade.

Last-start winner (8) PRETTY ANALIA remains competitive under a three-point penalty.

(3) SIX OF ALL and (5) GOLDEN ASPEN are others with earning potential.