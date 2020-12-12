Furore is peaking at the right time

RACE 1 (1,200M)

11 Winning Brew has the experience to be very competitive.

6 Master Montaro has caught the eye at the trials. He also has a solid resume from Australia.

2 Sunset Watch has been in solid form. He looks ready to go on with it.

14 Hello Beauty is consistent. He goes in light with no weight on his back.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

1 Joyful Heart is suited by the drop to Class 4. He also gets the services of champion jockey Zac Purton.

2 Nordic Warrior ran a blinder last start. He will go close again.

3 Ultimate Glory rarely runs a bad race.

12 Stunning Impact is getting close to a win. With an inside draw and a handy weight, he can prove hard to catch.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

3 Enrichment is racing well. British ace Ryan Moore will get the best out of him. The draw suits.

11 Chevalier Prince was an impressive second-up winner last start. He should relish the extra 200m.

10 Beauty Angel is looking for his fifth consecutive win. He can achieve it from the good draw.

2 Charity Go rarely runs a bad race. He only needs to overcome the wide barrier.

RACE 4 (2,400M) LONGINES HONG KONG VASE

4 Columbus County finished nicely last start for third at his first try at Group 2 level. A young horse open to plenty of improvement, he can surprise.

1 Exultant is arguably the one to beat as a proven 2,400m horse. But, while he managed to finish gamely last start, he needs to step up to run his rivals into the ground.

7 Mogul won the Group 1 Grand Prix de Paris over this distance two starts ago. A leading player.

3 Ho Ho Khan is next best, as a course-and-distance winner.

RACE 5 (1,200M) LONGINES HONG KONG SPRINT

9 Rattan, a slow starter, could finish the strongest if he gets a fast pace.

2 Hot King Prawn is a last-start winner in the Group 2 Jockey Club Sprint. He is drawn to get the run of the race. Top chance.

1 Classique Legend, the winner of the A$15 million (S$15 million) The Everest last start, has to acclimatise to his new environment.

4 Voyage Warrior is building into this contest nicely. He was a luckless fourth in his most recent run.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

10 Pure Legend is racing well. He is the one to beat, if he can offset the awkward alley.

12 True Legend slots in light but is hampered by the tricky draw. His rider, Alexis Badel, is riding in great form.

13 Exceptional Nice has performed well in three starts. Further improvement is expected.

1 Heza Beauty has a weight-bearing task but has drawn favourably.

RACE 7 (1,600M) LONGINES HONG KONG MILE

2 Golden Sixty is Hong Kong's rising superstar, with 13 wins - the last 10 in a row - from 14 starts. But this will be his toughest test.

6 Waikuku, second last year, returns first-up, which suits. He prefers to run fresh.

3 Admire Mars won this race last year. He brings high-class Japanese form with him.

1 Beauty Generation, the old champion, has had a freshen-up and can score if back at his best.

RACE 8 (2,000M) LONGINES HONG KONG CUP

4 Furore was dominant in his last two runs at Group 2 level. He is peaking at the right time. Great chance on home ground.

3 Win Bright is two from two over 2,000m at Sha Tin at Group 1 level, including this race last year. The horse just seems to love the track.

7 Magical is top Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien's super mare. British ace Moore can get her right in it.

2 Danon Premium is as solid as they come. He can be at the finish.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

3 Winning Dreamer is aiming for a sixth straight win. He owns a slick personal best over this course and distance.

6 Sky Field is a big talent suited to sprinting. He is capable of bouncing back with the good draw.

1 Duke Wai has class, but needs to get the right run.

10 Beauty Applause is a young talent. The draw and handicap suit. He will look the winner a long way from home.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

4 The Summit, a French import who placed twice at Group 1 level as a three-year-old, has trialled well for his Hong Kong debut.

5 Shadow Hero, a dual Australian Group 1 winner, was awfully unlucky on debut. He will improve.

6 Super Wealthy drops back from Class 1 to Class 2. He needs a run to suit but is worth including.

2 Super Oasis is next best, if he can offset the awkward draw.