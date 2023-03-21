Funding boost for Singapore’s floorballers

With a busy year ahead, Singapore’s national women’s and Under-19 teams (above) are happy to see more funding from their sponsors. The Singapore Floorball Association (SFA) has received a $60,000 boost from CLS Global TS, Excelsior Financial and Kin Productions ahead of the SEA Games and World Floorball Championship. Audit and accounting firm CLS Global TS has renewed its commitment as major partner to the women’s and U-19 teams and will be the official event partner for the SFA Premier League for 2023-24.