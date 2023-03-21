Funding boost for Singapore’s floorballers

floorball21 - Members of the Singapore national women's and Under-19 floorball teams are delighted with the sponsorship renewal of CLA Global TS.

PHOTO BY SINGAPORE FLOORBALL ASSOCIATION
Low Lin Fhoong
Sports Editor
Updated
30 min ago
Published
42 min ago

With a busy year ahead, Singapore’s national women’s and Under-19 teams (above) are happy to see more funding from their sponsors. The Singapore Floorball Association (SFA) has received a $60,000 boost from CLS Global TS, Excelsior Financial and Kin Productions ahead of the SEA Games and World Floorball Championship. Audit and accounting firm CLS Global TS has renewed its commitment as major partner to the women’s and U-19 teams and will be the official event partner for the SFA Premier League for 2023-24.

More On This Topic
Football: From hugging the touchline to prowling it with a flag, ex-winger Oswind Suriya gets his second wind
Floorball: Over 400 players compete in Year End Smash 3v3

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top