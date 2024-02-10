Full Monty with Italy's Ioane: almost retiring, Six Nations hopes and meeting Michael Jordan

Italy's Monty Ioane is ready to face Ireland in the Six Nations on Sunday, playing with a smile on his face, but he almost retired from rugby before a World Cup call-up gave him a new lease of life.

The Australian-born winger joined Italian club Benetton in 2017, where Kieran Crowley was head coach. Ioane later qualified to play for Italy, making his debut in 2020.

Crowley took over the national team the following year, but Ioane returned to Australia in 2022 because of mental health issues.

"Honestly, I was very close to retiring, it was a bit of a tough period for me and I wasn't enjoying rugby," Ioane told Reuters. "When I got to Australia, I lost a lot of confidence and I thought, maybe I don't have it anymore."

"Then Kieran called and said he was bringing me to the World Cup. We had a good chat and for him to have that belief in me, it brought that spark back."

Things didn't immediately improve in Australia, but Ioane has no regrets over the decisions he made.

"I loved my time in Italy but there were certain things I wasn't happy with so I went home to Australia for a week or two to clear the mind," the 29-year-old said.

"I had some chats with the Melbourne Rebels and ended up staying in Australia, but even at home it was one of the hardest periods.

"It was actually worse, that's where I lost my passion and interest for sport, but if I could turn back time I probably wouldn't, only because there were lots of lessons I still hadn't learned."

Crowley is no longer Italy's coach, and his departure hit Ioane hard, but the new man in charge, Gonzalo Quesada, is a familiar face.

"I'm not gonna lie, it was pretty emotional for myself, because he (Crowley) was someone that put full trust in me," Ioane said.

"When I went back to Australia, and didn't play the greatest rugby there, Kieran still trusted me. Honestly, if it was any other coach I wouldn't have made the World Cup squad.

"He backed me and I was able to do a job for him. When he got let go, that was hard on me, but I do know Gonzalo.

"When I finished school, I came to Stade Francais when he was the coach, so I know him quite well. It was nice to see how far I've come and get to work with him again."

CRAZY MEMORIES

Ioane's short time in France, joining Stade along with his uncle Digby Ioane, a former Australia international, was more of a learning process, but left him with some crazy memories, including a run-in with an NBA All-Star in a Paris nightclub.

"I was heading to the toilet, I'd had one too many drinks, and this guy started talking to me, I had no idea what he was saying. My uncle came over because he thought he was trying to cause trouble.

"They had a few words, and when we went back to our booth someone asked us how we knew Michael Jordan. Turned out, the guy we were having words with was Jordan."

After all the ups and downs, Ioane is once again a fixture in the Italy side and scored a late try in last weekend's 27-24 loss to England, and is a man Italy can turn to under pressure in Dublin on Sunday.

"Every time I feel like I'm under pressure, I see it as an opportunity to push forward. When I'm not under pressure is when I start to panic," Ioane said with a laugh.

Italy have four games left to get a win in this year's championship, starting with Ireland, and Ioane, now back playing in France with Lyon, is tired of near misses.

"Our target this Six Nations is to come away with a win, with England we were very close," Ioane said. "But against teams like Scotland and Wales, who knows, and maybe even France, they're a little bit wounded now.

"Obviously Ireland is gonna be tough, but in saying that, it doesn't mean we'll go there and not try to win.

"At some point, we can't just keep accepting these defeats." REUTERS