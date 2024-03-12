From winning football story of the year, Jared Gallagher now hopes to make headlines with Lions

SINGAPORE – Strictly speaking, Jared Gallagher could write this story if he wanted to.

Sat down on a couch at the Kallang Football Hub for his first interview as a national team footballer, Gallagher cannot help chuckle at the “odd situation”.

The 22-year-old is normally the one asking questions and working on features as part of his communications and new media course at National University of Singapore where he is a second-year student.

But as one of two new faces – the other is 19-year-old Young Lions fullback Fairuz Fazli – in Tsutomu Ogura’s first Lions squad announced for the back to back World Cup qualifiers against China on March 21 and 26, Gallagher is experiencing a role reversal.

Both rookies were involved in Ogura’s first training session on March 11.

Gallagher, whose father is Irish and mum is Singaporean, was in the gym when he received news of the call-up from team manager Eric Ong.

He said: “Every international window, I have hopes and this was similar. And when my phone lit up with Eric’s name, I knew this was the moment I had been waiting for.

“It was an amazing moment and something I will never forget. It’s the ultimate goal to become a senior national team player. I’m super grateful for the call-up and hopefully I can repay coach Ogura’s faith in me.”

Earning his first cap against China will be extra special, considering he spent eight years of his childhood in Shanghai, where he first picked up the sport after initial dabbles with wushu and badminton.

Midway through Primary Two at St. Anthony’s Primary School, Gallagher’s family migrated to China. In 2018, the family moved to Hong Kong, where Gallagher linked up with Kitchee SC’s youth side. He returned here in March 2020 to fulfil his national service (NS) obligations and has stayed on since.