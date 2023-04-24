Sporting Life

From the mile to marathon, a runner proves an old point – Anything’s possible

Rohit Brijnath
Assistant Sports Editor
Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands winning the women's elite race of the London Marathon on April 23. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
14 sec ago
Published
8 min ago
Greatness is an act of rebellion. It’s an uprising against doubt, it’s a revolt against negativity. Can’t, people say. Can’t jump so far. Can’t qualify for Wimbledon. Can’t run this race. Can’t is an attitude which grates and yet it’s useful. It sparks resistance and stirs defiance and it’s why a grown woman hides in the bushes while wearing her brother’s shorts.

It’s 1966, two years since Bob Dylan sang The Times They Are a-Changin’, and Bobbi Gibb just wants to run. The first sneakers for women runners are yet to be developed and the first Olympic women’s marathon will only come in 1984. But nothing will stop Gibb. Not what society thinks. Not even a letter from the Boston Marathon organisers who respond to her request to run the marathon with these words.

