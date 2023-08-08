From scalper to headline act, Max Holloway can’t wait for UFC Fight Night in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Former featherweight champion Max Holloway is one of the most recognised scrappers in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

But in 2014, he was a scalper – a fresh-faced 22-year-old who cashed in on tickets to his UFC debut in Singapore to buy himself a Gucci belt.

Reflecting on his journey, the mixed martial arts fighter said the Republic holds a special place in his heart as he returns to headline UFC’s Fight Night at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Aug 26.

Nicknamed “Blessed”, he will take on “The Korean Zombie” Jung Chan-sung in the main bout.

In a virtual interview on Tuesday, the 31-year-old American said: “Singapore means a lot to me. That’s where I started my win streak to get to the title. I can’t wait to come back.

“I’ll get to enjoy a little bit more than when I was there earlier in my career, when I had no money and stuff. So now that I have a little bit more money, I can enjoy more out there.

“We used to get free tickets from UFC and I remember selling it and I bought my first Gucci belt from that money.

“I still have that Gucci belt and I might actually bring it back there to the motherland I bought it from.”

It was also here that Holloway beat Will Chope to begin his impressive 13-win streak, during which he won the interim featherweight belt and the championship.

His streak ended in April 2019 when he lost to Dustin Porier via a unanimous decision.

Since beating his compatriot Chope in Singapore almost a decade ago, Holloway has established himself as one of the UFC’s top stars.

Similarly, the UFC, with its sixth visit in August, has also grown in stature here. In 2014, a sell-out crowd of 5,200 fans watched Holloway and UFC’s Singapore debut at the Fight Night event at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

The June 2022 event, UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka made history as the first UFC pay-per-view event in South-east Asia. It attracted 10,787 spectators, with gate receipts of US$1,546,732 (S$2,079,065) – a “sporting event gate record” at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

While he is looking forward to the contest with Jung in August, Holloway, who is the UFC’s second-ranked featherweight fighter, wants to reclaim the championship and is eyeing a special addition – the “BMF” belt.