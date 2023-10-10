From fashion blogger to kickboxer, Valencia Yip strikes gold for Singapore

SINGAPORE – In a bid to keep fit and lose weight, former fashion blogger Valencia Yip turned to kickboxing in 2011 and quickly fell in love with the sport.

She eventually became a fitness trainer, focusing on working with women and children, and would later set up Active Zone kickboxing gym with her life mentor Jason Lim a year later. He is now the Kickboxing Federation of Singapore president.

Yip stopped exercising in general after secondary school and wanted to be more active. She said: “I realised that I needed to do something about my health, so I did my own weight loss fitness journey and I was successful at that.

“I decided to take up a personal training certificate and see if I can help people as well because if I can help myself, why not help others as well to achieve their health goals.”

Little did she realise that kickboxing would also lead her to represent Singapore for the first time on the world stage. Yip clinched two silver medals in the creative form and creative form with weapons at the Sept 23-24 Flanders Cup in Beveren.

A week later, she claimed two golds, creative and musical form, at the inaugural Italian World Cup in Jesolo, alongside another two silvers in the creative and musical form weapon events.

Yip had trained intensively for two weeks in England with her head coach Brian Beck before heading to Belgium. Each of her routines last about two minutes with Beck choosing the music for her performances.

In her routines, she performs various high-level moves such as spinning hook kicks, roundhouse kicks and knife-hand strikes.