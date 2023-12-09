From Europe to Singapore, these floorball fans go the distance to support their teams

SINGAPORE – Even in Singapore’s 30 deg C heat, Kari Sandell is donning two shirts – a Finland floorball jersey and a second bearing Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas’ name.

Such is his love for his country’s athletes. Kari and his wife Marja, who are both in their 60s, are avid sports fans whose passion has taken them around the world.

They have travelled around Europe for various men’s and women’s World Floorball Championships, F1 and rallying races.

Sales manager Kari has also caught F1 races in Singapore and Shanghai, and returned to the Republic this week with Marja, a school assistant who also plays floorball, Finnish baseball and football recreationally, to support Finland at the ongoing Women’s World Floorball Championship.

He said: “We travel quite a lot to see Finnish sports so ice hockey, football, or Formula 1. This is an interest we have and sports is very close to our hearts. We play and our children have been playing football, floorball and ice hockey so that makes us keen to come.”

This week’s tournament is also significant for the couple as they have a personal stake. Finnish defender My Kippila, who used to play with their daughter in a club in their hometown of Porvoo, is part of the squad in Singapore.

Kari and Marja are not the only die-hard supporters in the stands at the OCBC Arena. Some have been decked in creative costumes and armed with their countries’ flags. Several Australians, meanwhile, have come with props like inflatable kangaroos.