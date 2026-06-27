From Curacao a lovely lesson: There’s more talent out there than we know

An exhausted, dazed Eloy Room being celebrated by members of the Curacao squad, after his extraordinary goalkeeping performance in their 0-0 World Cup draw with Ecuador on June 20.

Not every picture needs to speak a thousand words. Sometimes two are sufficient.

Like “tired disbelief”.

Goalkeeper Eloy Room’s wingspan and mastery of flight is equal to a wandering albatross. Yet in the picture as members of the Curacao support team rush delightedly to him, he is on his knees, not in despair but seemingly in exhausted bewilderment. It is a mighty moment, that rare time when the unknown man knows he has found his heroic best on the grandest stage at 37.

The questions we had initially attached to the Curacaoans and Room are perhaps what they nervously asked of themselves. Do they belong at a World Cup, will they shine, do they dare, could they be overwhelmed every match? But on June 20, after 15 saves and a historic point earned against Ecuador, every question was answered and Room looked dazed. This is the hypnotic wonder of grand achievement.

We are also dazzled, by Curacao (population 158,000) and Cape Verde (population 530,000, who incredibly qualified for the knockout stages), for it’s an introduction to talent we’d never considered from nations we barely knew. There’s something miraculous to this discovery, something righteous to the emergence of the uncelebrated, something liberating in the truth it offers us.

The gifted are everywhere.

Talent is not the preserve of the privileged. It roams forgotten Caribbean islands, South American hills, Cambodian farming fields, African deserts. It is there, buried, unseen, in lands with no Grand Slams or glittering world championships and, like gold, finding it and refining it is a rigorous process.

Greatness is a construction of complex parts but luck plays a hand. Where are you born? Does your country have a 50m pool? If you’re injured is there a sports physician to rehabilitate you? Can you buy spikes in your small town?

In 1971, the legendary tennis player Arthur Ashe saw a gifted 11-year-old in Yaounde, Cameroon, hitting a ball with a wooden board. Ashe gave him his racket and asked the bosses at the French Tennis Federation to help the boy. They did and in 1983 Yannick Noah won the French Open. It is a delicious story and yet a sobering one: How many other Noahs, in how many other lands, go unnoticed?

Opportunity isn’t evenly offered, chance isn’t fairly handed out. Not everyone has funds for scouts to go and wander the countryside. Sports as a human right is only an ideal, not a working truth. Suffering inhabits so many lands, and sport lies low on the priority list.

We witness the elite at play, but rarely the impediments which the outsider confronts. The kids travelling three hours to practice. The women athletes battling patriarchy. The ugly stereotypes about height and race. Even during this World Cup, Serbian commentator Rade Bogdanovic said that “black players lack the concentration to last more than 60 to 80 minutes”.

It is hideous yet athletes and nations quietly shrug off disrespect and unleash change. Persistence has its own poetry. Thea LaFond, whose nation did not even have an athletics track, won triple jump gold at the 2024 Olympics. “My country’s name is Dominica,” she proudly told reporters. “We’re not the Dominican Republic.” Triple jumper Yulimar Rojas, the first woman from Venezuela to win Olympic gold, speaking for the unseen and defiant, said: “I think I am opening doors for people who want to achieve great things.”

When talent from unknown nooks and distant crannies slips its shackles, cuts pathways, spreads its tremulous wings on the world’s famous stages, it’s heartening for it tells us the map of sport is forming a more complete picture. When the Cape Verde boxer seizes bronze and the Cayman Islands swimmer reaches an Olympic final, it tells us, yes, they can play too.

It’s not just the unheralded athletes aching for the spotlight who deserve praise, but the coaches in small towns who show up every Sunday morning, who hold clinics, who are unacknowledged and underpaid, but who teach basics and inculcate a lasting love for the game. An Olympic champion fell in love with shooting under a mango tree which was the site of his coach’s makeshift range. The podium is a product of the playground.

Someone taught Room the art of goalkeeping and now he’s taught us his country can play. Curacao have been eliminated but they stand as proof that the planet’s sporting potential has been barely tapped. Out there in the Bangladesh surf might be the next Leon Marchand, but we just have to give him the opportunity.

After Room’s performance the Ecuador goalkeeper Hernan Galindez waited after the game just to tell him he was “out of this world”. This is the ripple effect of talent, the sequence of wonderful consequences. It’s possible that people searched for Curacao on a map, or googled them, or watched their next match, just because of Room’s saves. This is a triumph in itself.

I certainly looked him up, going first to Wikipedia where I grinned at the very first line of his profile which mentioned his perfect middle name.

Victor.