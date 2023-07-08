From cricket to tennis, sport finds meaning when it’s laced with respect

Every Olympics, all Alain Mimoun comes is second. Second once in 1948 in the 10,000m. Second twice in 1952 in the 5,000m and 10,000m. Second every time to the unstoppable Czech Emil Zatopek.

And then at the 1956 Olympics, the Frenchman comes first. Faster than everyone in the marathon, faster even than Zatopek. In his book Today We Die A Little: The Rise And Fall Of Emil Zatopek, Olympic Legend, Richard Askwith wrote that Mimoun then said “Emil, congratulate me. I am an Olympic champion”.

Zatopek is tired, defeated but he whips off his cap and salutes him. “For me,” Mimoun would say, “that was better than a medal.”

Respect has a shine to it. You can see it through the mud when rugby players shake hands. You could see it in Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal even as they made each other weep. You can find it in the transcript of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson’s press conference when he lost a heartbreaking World Cup cricket final in 2019.

Respect doesn’t come easy. It’s a word spoken from a tired script yet not adequately lived up to. It’s what coaches preach yet rarely show to referees. It’s not just agreeing to the rules but playing to them.

Respect is understanding that nations enrich sport with their own flavours. They play vuvuzelas in South Africa and used to burn newspapers in Kolkata stadiums. Everyone’s fire is lit differently. It’s something the English and Australians need to appreciate about cricket: Their way is not the only way. To believe so would be disrespectful.

Respect has been thin during cricket’s Ashes. The cricket has been sublime, the posturing boring. A single stumping has led to finger-pointing, high-horse mounting, hypocrisy and Olympic-level indignation.

Old sins have been dredged up and histories hurled at each other. Englishmen in suits have spit abuse towards Australians at Lord’s, a stadium which is considered the home of cricket and protector of its virtue. The defence of the spirit of cricket arrived through disrespectful behaviour. Irony is having a giggle. English cricket, said a recent report, suffers from widespread racism, sexism and elitism and yet here was scorn for Australian unfair play.

In this case, the Australians broke no law and smudged no spirit. To be fair, this writer’s view will not find unanimous agreement. Their captain Pat Cummins has conducted himself respectfully and is to be admired more than some of his predecessors. Even in Melbourne, where I lived in the early 2000s, the cricket team never felt like a loved one. Brilliant, yes, but abrasive, righteous, unapologetic and then going too far with a captain who was banned.

Cummins knows the past is baggage, for no one has longer memories than slighted rivals. People say “we don’t want lectures on ethics from the Aussies” and you understand why and yet cultures within teams change. A man must be seen only in the context of his actions.

Respect is the word the late cricket writer Peter Roebuck once reached for. He’d tussled like all of us with the word “spirit”, which hounds cricket like some vague, offended ghost, and he decided to put it aside. “Perhaps ‘spirit’ is the wrong word,” he wrote. “It sounds superior... It’s about respect for opponents and the game itself.”

Respect is a fine, strong word and sometimes given through gritted teeth but you can’t have everything. The post-final speech, one of modern sports’ rituals, might seem trite but it’s an opportunity for athletes to offer their respect to the game they play and those in it.

Respect we know about in the East because it was so patronisingly withheld by the West. Instead we got lectures on spirit. These days as Western writers whip Saudi Arabia over “sportswashing”, some of it is well deserved but some of it is dipped in double standards and disrespect.

Respect has a line and the struggle is where to draw it. Crowds give a stone stadium life, they bring trumpets and prayer, inhale beer and exhale songs, creating an atmosphere which athletes use as fuel. I laughed on seeing English fans, their footwear held aloft, sing “shoes off if you hate (Alex) Carey” and yet cringed when Steve Smith is shadowed by the word “cheat”.

Australian fans have their own degree in bullying, for the booing of Australian Rules footballer Adam Goodes forced him to leave the game. There is no textbook to cheering etiquette, but Joe Root had useful pre-match advice to fans at Leeds: “Support England. That’s the most important thing... It doesn’t need to go beyond that, it should never go beyond that.”

People pass off cruelty as banter, yet it’s distressing the number of athletes in multiple sports who are taking breaks for mental health reasons. It doesn’t feel like a game. We know the field in any sport is a site of passion, pretension, hubris, meanness, humour, bias, rancour but it isn’t enough. Respect is necessary. It gives sport balance. It offers it meaning.

Mimoun and Zatopek are proof of that.