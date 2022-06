Stephen Chow beating snooker great Jimmy White may have been the comic plot of the 1991 Hong Kong movie Legend of the Dragon, but back then, the prospect of an Asian player beating a Westerner was unthinkable in a sport long dominated by the British.

Three decades later, this is no longer a joke with top players like Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump - both finalists at this year's world championship - calling China the next snooker powerhouse.