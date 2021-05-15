Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1:
1st 1 Livingstone ($37-$11) 2nd 10 Just So Easy ($6) 3rd 4 Pure Quality ($10) 4th 3 Forbidden Affair
Forecast $24 Place forecast (1-10) $8, (1-4) $14, (4-10) $6 Tierce $197 Trio $25 Quartet $375
RACE 2:
1st 4 Razor Red ($92-$23) 2nd 1 Admiral's Shine ($6) 3rd 8 Siever's Point ($16) 4th 3 Global Design
Forecast $33 Place forecast (1-4) $11, (4-8) $27, (1-8) $6 Tierce $572 Trio $60 Quartet No winner ($1,429 carried forward)
RACE 3:
1st 12 Sweet The Sound ($7-$5.10) 2nd 7 Grace Lightning ($11) 3rd 10 Lemon Pepper ($7) 4th 8 Ladonna Mia
Forecast $10 Place forecast (7-12) $4, (10-12) $4, (7-10) $9 Tierce $37 Trio $11 Quartet $279 Scratching: 5 Flower Seller
RACE 4:
1st 1 World Radar ($7-$5.10) 2nd 4 Aqua Delta ($14) 3rd 2 What A Winner (No 3rd dividend) 4th 6 Torio Lake
Forecast $12 Tierce $51 Trio $12 Quartet $173 Scratching: 5 Celtillus
RACE 5:
1st 1 La Bella Mia ($27-$8) 2nd 2 Racine ($12) 3rd 7 Delicasea ($10) 4th 4 Mendocino
Forecast $27 Place forecast (1-2) $8, (1-7) $19, (2-7) $22 Tierce $863 Trio $133 Quartet $947
RACE 6:
1st 3 Greek Fire ($40-$11) 2nd 5 Gold Rock ($6) 3rd 6 Danilo ($9) 4th 1 Beethoven
Forecast $20 Place forecast (3-5) $9, (3-6) $12, (5-6) $5 Tierce $113 Trio $24 Quartet No winner ($350 carried forward)
RACE 7:
1st 1 Jaeger Moon ($26-$8) 2nd 6 Colorado Springs ($6) 3rd 5 Swazi Queen ($10) 4th 2 Find Me Unafraid
Forecast $8 Place forecast (1-6) $5, (1-5) $8, (5-6) $5 Tierce $68 Trio $11 Quartet $162
RACE 8:
1st 6 Step Lively ($32-$9) 2nd 4 Norfolk Pine ($12) 3rd 1 The Highway Man ($12) 4th 8 Winter Tango
Forecast $36 Place forecast (4-6) $15, (1-6) $12, (1-4) $6 Tierce $616 Trio $91 Quartet No winner ($530 carried forward)
RACE 9:
1st 5 Encryption ($22-$6) 2nd 13 Scarborough Fair ($28) 3rd 10 Brandina ($20) 4th 8 Kiss Of Life
Forecast $111 Place forecast (5-13) $32, (5-10) $20, (10-13) $50 Tierce $2,233 Trio $418 Quartet No winner ($814 jackpot carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)