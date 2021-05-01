Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1:
1st 1 Sound Check ($8-$6) 2nd 9 Twice To Heaven ($22) 3rd 6 Flower Seller ($51) 4th 3 Fearless Lady Forecast $61 Place forecast (1-9) $19, (1-6) $38, (6-9) $139 Tierce $2,011 Trio $805 Quartet No winner ($14,674 carried forward)
RACE 2:
1st 6 Sarajevo ($24-$7)2nd 9 Wild Earth ($18) 3rd 3 Cianna ($7) 4th 4 Offsides Forecast $105 Place forecast (6-9) $26, (3-6) $10, (3-9) $8 Tierce $986 Trio $107 Quartet $9,922 Scratching: 8 Tinted Vision
RACE 3:
1st 6 First Street ($75-$18) 2nd 4 Follow The Star ($8) 3rd 2 Seeking Wisdom (No 3rd dividend) 4th 1 Calandra Forecast $30 Tierce $772 Trio $35 Quartet $1,627 ($1,944 carried forward)
RACE 4:
1st 2 Innerspace ($28-$12) 2nd 1 Magnum Fire ($5.10) 3rd 10 Chai ($16) 4th 4 Hukum Forecast $19 Place forecast (1-2) $7, (2-10) $13, (1-10) $16 Tierce $294 Trio $53 Quartet $2,290 ($2,548 carried forward)
RACE 5:
1st 9 Winter's Awakening ($15-$5.10) 2nd 1 Dirty Martini ($6) 3rd 5 Bold Strike ($14) 4th 8 Wings Of Fire Forecast $12 Place forecast (1-9) $6, (5-9) $9, (1-5) $10 Tierce $99 Trio $19 Quartet $454
RACE 6:
1st 2 Global Drummer ($9-$5.10) 2nd 4 Kimberley Star ($7) 3rd 7 Celtillus ($8) 4th 5 Aqua Delta Forecast $14 Place forecast (2-4) $6, (2-7) $4, (4-7) $10 Tierce $42 Trio $14 Quartet $481
RACE 7:
1st 4 Whatever Next ($28-$11) 2nd 2 Norton Sound ($9) 3rd 3 Silver Salmon (No 3rd dividend) 4Th 6 Vic Falls Forecast $23 Tierce $69 Trio $11 Quartet $312
RACE 8:
1st 6 Lucky Dancer ($13-$6) 2nd 2 Oscar Wilde ($19) 3rd 5 Evies First ($8) 4th 1 Torio Lake Forecast $37 Place forecast (2-6) $15, (5-6) $5, (2-5) $24 Tierce $365 Trio $57 Quartet No winner ($342 jackpot carried forward to today's South Africa meeting) Scratching: 7 Perfect Display