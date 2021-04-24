Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 6 Val Gardena ($15-$6)

2nd 5 Just So Easy ($23)

3rd 10 Wonder Woman ($22)

4th 4 Shahidi

Forecast $73 Place forecast (5-6) $25, (6-10) $36, (5-10) $57 Tierce $2,885 Trio $505 Quartet No winner ($496 carried forward)

Scratching: 17 Bold Leah

RACE 2

1st 3 Demonte ($18-$8)

2nd 14 Purple Frontier ($77)

3rd 13 Burnt Horizon ($40)

4th 11 Trillionaire

Forecast $520 Place forecast (3-14) $101, (3-13) $36, (13-14) $202 Tierce No winner ($4,418 carried forward) Trio No winner ($3,908 carried forward)

Quartet No winner ($916 carried forward)

Scratching: 6 Mount Grace

RACE 3

1st 3 Sailing Ship ($100-$25)

2nd 4 Golden Chance ($9)

3rd 6 Stage Dance ($14)

4th 10 Encryption

Forecast $80 Place forecast (3-4) $29, (3-6) $43, (4-6) $20 Tierce $2,240 Trio $374

Quartet No winner ($2,212 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 7 The Summons ($59-$18)

2nd 5 Queen Louise ($9)

3rd 9 Chai ($15) 4th 1 Red Rules Forecast $71 Place forecast (5-7) $29, (7-9) $19, (5-9) $18 Tierce $1,049 Trio $101 Quartet $3,577

RACE 5

1st 8 Mifid Two ($27-$9)

2nd 11 La Duchesse ($15)

3rd 12 Purple And Gold ($23)

4th 3 Malteza Forecast $46 Place forecast (8-11) $17, (8-12) $18, (11-12) $25 Tierce $618 Trio $113 Quartet No winner ($90 carried forward) Scratchings: 17 Sheza Rockstar, 18 Scottish Primrose

RACE 6

1st 9 Mojito Magic ($13-$7)

2nd 4 Winging It ($15)

3rd 13 Spanish Fort ($42)

4th 6 Pluviophile

Forecast $29 Place forecast (4-9) $10, (9-13) $47, (4-13) $106

Tierce $2,511 Trio $413 Quartet No winner ($858 carried forward)

Results of Races 7 and 8 were not available at press time.

Go to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.