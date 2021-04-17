Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1: 1st 1 All Things Nice ($7-$6) 2nd 8 Silent Observer ($6) 3rd 4 Derecho ($5.10) 4th 6 Grace Lightning Forecast $6 Place forecast (1-8) $3, (1-4) $5, (4-8) $8 Tierce $30 Trio $10 Quartet $93 Scratching: 2 Bobbety Boo
RACE 2: 1st 11 Pot Sox ($14-$6) 2nd 1 Agrademarmalade ($6) 3rd 10 Zacpack Assassin ($6) 4th 6 Fire And Fury Forecast $7 Place forecast (1-11) $4, (10-11) $4, (1-10) $4 Tierce $34 Trio $9 Quartet No winner ($260 carried forward) Scratchings: 8 Razor Red, 9 Sevastopol
RACE 3: 1st 1 Winging It ($33-$8) 2nd 8 Africa's Rock ($8) 3rd 2 Al Qaasim ($9) 4th 3 Jaspero Forecast $31 Place forecast (1-8) $10, (1-2) $10, (2-8) $9 Tierce $381 Trio $43 Quartet No winner ($504 carried forward) Scratching: 7 National Liberty
RACE 4: 1st 4 Joyful Noise ($10-$6) 2nd 9 Gillian Anne ($12) 3rd 2 Carioca ($6) 4th 3 La Bella Mia Forecast $36 Place forecast (4-9) $12, (2-4) $4, (2-9) $21 Tierce $191 Trio $52 Quartet $612 Scratchings: 1 World Radar, 6 Dive Captain, 10 Miss Honey
RACE 5: 1st 3 What A Winner ($28-$13) 2nd 5 Broadside ($20) 3rd 7 Stranger Danger (No 3rd dividend) 4th 1 Big Bay Forecast $22 Place forecast Refund Tierce $142 Trio $10 Quartet No winner ($1,302 carried forward) Scratching: 6 Varsity Bourbon
RACE 6: 1st 7 Swazi Queen ($58-$10) 2nd 1 Colorado Springs ($6) 3rd 6 Upper Ten ($11) 4th 4 French Declaration Forecast $14 Place forecast (1-7) $7, (6-7) $22, (1-6) $9 Tierce $935 Trio $71 Quartet $3,396 Scratching: 3 Black Silver
RACE 7: 1st 2 Miss Orange ($33-$7) 2nd 4 Aranjuez ($9) 3rd 3 Silver Sky ($5.10) 3rd 8 Warrior Bling ($5.10) 3rd 10 San Verde ($16) Forecast $58 Place forecast (2-4) $16, (2-3) $2.50, (2-8) $2.50, (2-10) $20, (3-4) $4, (4-8( $2.50, (4-10) $17, (3-8) $2.50, (3-10) $15, (8-10) $6 Tierce (2-4-3) $135, (2-4-8) $79, (2-4-10) $338 Trio (2-3-4) $28, (2-4-8) $8, (2-4-10) $206 Quartet No winner ($240 carried forward)
Results of Races 8 and 9 were not available at press time. Go to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.