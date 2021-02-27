Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 1 Cruzador ($15-$7)

2nd 5 Silent Observer ($11)

3rd 2 Old Glory (No 3rd dividend)

4th 4 Grace Lightning

Forecast $17 Tierce $59 Trio $3 Quartet $97 Scratchings: 3 Girlwithasword, 6 Twice As Corageous

RACE 2

1st 4 What A Winner ($76-$19)

2nd 2 La Bella Mia ($12)

3rd 1 Big Bay (No 3rd dividend)

4th 3 Gin Fizz

Forecast $47 Tierce $423 Trio $83 Quartet $948

RACE 3

1st 7 Denim En Jeans ($81-$17)

2nd 12 Red White And Blue ($8)

3rd 11 Shahidi ($80)

4th 3 Showtime Baby

Forecast $89 Place forecast (7-12) $27, (7-11) $180, (11-12) $96 Tierce $3,005 Trio $3,495 Quartet No winner ($398 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 1 Bezos ($12-$7)

2nd 3 Demonte ($6)

3rd 8 Big Splash ($18)

4th 5 Global Kas

Forecast $7 Place forecast (1-3) $4, (1-8) $28, (3-8) $12 Tierce $129 Trio $41 Quartet No winner ($790 carried forward) Scratching: 7 Bravestarr

RACE 5

1st 1 Atyaab ($9-$6)

2nd 5 Miss Orange ($16)

3rd 3 American Landing (No 3rd dividend)

4th 4 Barberton Silver

Forecast $12 Place forecast Refund Tierce $104 Trio $18 Quartet $279 Scratchings: 6 At The Opera, 7 Eskista

RACE 6

1st 10 Mayfern ($129-$31)

2nd 8 Cerelia ($12)

3rd 14 Purple And Gold ($55)

4th 7 Frosty Rain

Forecast $128 Place forecast (8-10) $38, (8-14) $103, (10-14) $172 Tierce No winner ($2,670 carried forward) Trio No winner ($4,122 carried forward) Quartet No winner ($188 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 1 Global Drummer ($12-$5.10)

2nd 6 Tarantino ($10)

3rd 2 Find Me Unafraid (No 3rd dividend)

4th 5 Herrin

Forecast $5 Place forecast Refund Tierce $67 Trio $24 Quartet $117 Scratching: 4 Harlequin Jack

Result of Race 8 was not available at press time. Go to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.

