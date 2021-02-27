Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 1 Cruzador ($15-$7)
2nd 5 Silent Observer ($11)
3rd 2 Old Glory (No 3rd dividend)
4th 4 Grace Lightning
Forecast $17 Tierce $59 Trio $3 Quartet $97 Scratchings: 3 Girlwithasword, 6 Twice As Corageous
RACE 2
1st 4 What A Winner ($76-$19)
2nd 2 La Bella Mia ($12)
3rd 1 Big Bay (No 3rd dividend)
4th 3 Gin Fizz
Forecast $47 Tierce $423 Trio $83 Quartet $948
RACE 3
1st 7 Denim En Jeans ($81-$17)
2nd 12 Red White And Blue ($8)
3rd 11 Shahidi ($80)
4th 3 Showtime Baby
Forecast $89 Place forecast (7-12) $27, (7-11) $180, (11-12) $96 Tierce $3,005 Trio $3,495 Quartet No winner ($398 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 1 Bezos ($12-$7)
2nd 3 Demonte ($6)
3rd 8 Big Splash ($18)
4th 5 Global Kas
Forecast $7 Place forecast (1-3) $4, (1-8) $28, (3-8) $12 Tierce $129 Trio $41 Quartet No winner ($790 carried forward) Scratching: 7 Bravestarr
RACE 5
1st 1 Atyaab ($9-$6)
2nd 5 Miss Orange ($16)
3rd 3 American Landing (No 3rd dividend)
4th 4 Barberton Silver
Forecast $12 Place forecast Refund Tierce $104 Trio $18 Quartet $279 Scratchings: 6 At The Opera, 7 Eskista
RACE 6
1st 10 Mayfern ($129-$31)
2nd 8 Cerelia ($12)
3rd 14 Purple And Gold ($55)
4th 7 Frosty Rain
Forecast $128 Place forecast (8-10) $38, (8-14) $103, (10-14) $172 Tierce No winner ($2,670 carried forward) Trio No winner ($4,122 carried forward) Quartet No winner ($188 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 1 Global Drummer ($12-$5.10)
2nd 6 Tarantino ($10)
3rd 2 Find Me Unafraid (No 3rd dividend)
4th 5 Herrin
Forecast $5 Place forecast Refund Tierce $67 Trio $24 Quartet $117 Scratching: 4 Harlequin Jack
Result of Race 8 was not available at press time. Go to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.