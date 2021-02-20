Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 3 Zeta Jones ($13-$5.10)
2nd 2 Swazi Queen ($6)
3rd 4 Song ($17)
4th 8 Red Rules
Forecast $7 Place forecast (2-3) $4, (3-4) $14, (2-4) $13 Tierce $122 Trio $32 Quartet No winner ($1,521 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 4 Arctic Drift ($11-$8)
2nd 3 The Highway Man ($15)
3rd 2 Kimberley Star (No 3rd dividend)
4th 1 Marmara Sea
Forecast $24 Tierce $160 Trio $28 Quartet $243
RACE 3
1st 2 Vision Of Fame ($22-$10)
2nd 3 Innerspace ($10)
3rd 6 Cape Batis ($10)
4th 4 King Of The Moment
Forecast $22 Place forecast (2-3) $9, (2-6) $14, (3-6) $15 Tierce $232 Trio $56 Quartet No winner ($358 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 4 Take The World ($41-$11)
2nd 11 Winter's Awakening ($5.10)
3rd 9 San Verde ($36)
4th 10 Super Noir
Forecast $19 Place forecast (4-11) $8, (4-9) $77, (9-11) $41 Tierce No winner ($3,684 carried forward) Trio $312 Quartet No winner ($686 carried forward) Scratching: 8 Ghalyoon
RACE 5
1st 6 Follow The Star ($7-$5.10)
2nd 1 En Garde ($8)
3rd 3 Kunming ($9)
4th 8 World Squared
Forecast $10 Place forecast (1-6) $5, (3-6) $3, (1-3) $5 Tierce $34 Trio $7 Quartet $93
RACE 6
1st 6 Red Berry ($41-$19)
2nd 7 Looks Like Magic ($8)
3rd 8 Valeriana ($11)
4th 2 Olivine
Forecast $66 Place forecast (6-7) $18, (6-8) $28, (7-8) $8 Tierce $821 Trio $195 Quartet No winner ($320 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 5 Roll In The Hay ($25-$9)
2nd 2 Racine ($66)
3rd 4 Carioca ($12)
4th 3 Sailing Ship
Forecast $287 Place forecast (2-5) $50, (4-5) $12, (2-4) $62 Tierce $4,633 Trio $375 Quartet No winner ($1,227 carried forward) Scratching: 6 Queen Of Quiet
RACE 8
1st 8 Fours A Crowd ($33-$7)
2nd 6 Shine A Light ($8)
3rd 9 Sweet Karma ($37)
4th 10 At Your Request
Forecast $15 Place forecast (6-8) $6, (8-9) $41, (6-9) $25 Tierce $836 Trio $81 Quartet No winner ($2,129 jackpot carried forward to today's South Africa meeting) Scratching: 5 Quick Wit