Friday's South Africa results

  • Published
    1 hour ago

RACE 1

1st 6 Jackson Pollock ($36-$8)

2nd 5 Ancient Times ($9)

3rd 4 Royal Shindig ($5.10)

4th 8 Cherry Creek

Forecast $38 Place forecast (5-6) $9, (4-6) $4, (4-5) $5 Tierce $188 Trio $12 Quartet $882

RACE 2

1st 1 Reef Knot ($13-$5.10)

2nd 8 Summer Madness ($39)

3rd 5 Cut Glass ($7)

4th 10 Star Ruby

Forecast $94 Place forecast (1-8) $23, (1-5) $3, (5-8) $22 Tierce $447 Trio $47 Quartet No winner ($460 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 5 Sailing Ship ($9-$6)

2nd 4 Luna Wish ($10)

3rd 1 Princess Kalisi ($10)

4th 3 Bell Tower

Forecast $21 Place forecast (4-5) $7, (1-5) $9, (1-4) $9 Tierce $154 Trio $50 Quartet $922 ($968 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 7 Winter Chord ($12-$6)

2nd 11 Selailai ($7)

3rd 10 Exion ($36)

4th 1 Mio Grande

Forecast $16 Place forecast (7-11) $7, (7-10) $24, (10-11) $33 Tierce $314 Trio $117 Quartet No winner ($1,406 carried forward) Scratching: 9 Lightning Parcador

RACE 5

1st 2 Viking Moon ($12-$6)

2nd 7 What A Winner ($9)

3rd 8 Fly My Flag ($6)

4th 5 Verbarium

Forecast $18 Place forecast (2-7) $8, (2-8) $5, (7-8) $7 Tierce $44 Trio $15 Quartet $928

RACE 6

1st 1 Global Drummer ($7-$5.10)

2nd 2 Look For Hounds ($8)

3rd 4 SH Boom ($12)

4th 3 Theory Of Flight

Forecast $7 Place forecast (1-2) $4, (1-4) $6, (2-4) $9 Tierce $33 Trio $15 Quartet $84

RACE 7

1st 7 Silver De Lange ($23-$9)

2nd 8 Seeking Wisdom ($26)

3rd 2 Rock Aloe ($9)

4th 1 Majestic Mozart

Forecast $69 Place forecast (7-8) $20, (2-7) $8, (2-8) $21 Tierce $496 Trio $119 Quartet $353 ($428 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 5 O Sole Mio ($11-$5.10)

2nd 3 Green Dragon ($15)

3rd 1 Hawthorn (No 3rd dividend)

4th 2 Wylie's Flame

Forecast $24 Place forecast Refund Tierce $88 Trio $7 Quartet $599 ($457 carried forward) Scratchings: 4 Palace Queen, 7 Princess Of Fire

RACE 9

1st 1 Intrepid Traveller ($20-$7)

2nd 2 Forest Field ($8)

3rd 6 Elusive Jaid ($12)

4th 8 Casual Wear

Forecast $24 Place forecast (1-2) $7, (1-6) $8, (2-6) $8 Tierce $63 Trio $29 Quartet $672 ($822 jackpot carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 28, 2020, with the headline 'Friday's South Africa results'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 