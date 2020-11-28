Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 6 Jackson Pollock ($36-$8)
2nd 5 Ancient Times ($9)
3rd 4 Royal Shindig ($5.10)
4th 8 Cherry Creek
Forecast $38 Place forecast (5-6) $9, (4-6) $4, (4-5) $5 Tierce $188 Trio $12 Quartet $882
RACE 2
1st 1 Reef Knot ($13-$5.10)
2nd 8 Summer Madness ($39)
3rd 5 Cut Glass ($7)
4th 10 Star Ruby
Forecast $94 Place forecast (1-8) $23, (1-5) $3, (5-8) $22 Tierce $447 Trio $47 Quartet No winner ($460 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 5 Sailing Ship ($9-$6)
2nd 4 Luna Wish ($10)
3rd 1 Princess Kalisi ($10)
4th 3 Bell Tower
Forecast $21 Place forecast (4-5) $7, (1-5) $9, (1-4) $9 Tierce $154 Trio $50 Quartet $922 ($968 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 7 Winter Chord ($12-$6)
2nd 11 Selailai ($7)
3rd 10 Exion ($36)
4th 1 Mio Grande
Forecast $16 Place forecast (7-11) $7, (7-10) $24, (10-11) $33 Tierce $314 Trio $117 Quartet No winner ($1,406 carried forward) Scratching: 9 Lightning Parcador
RACE 5
1st 2 Viking Moon ($12-$6)
2nd 7 What A Winner ($9)
3rd 8 Fly My Flag ($6)
4th 5 Verbarium
Forecast $18 Place forecast (2-7) $8, (2-8) $5, (7-8) $7 Tierce $44 Trio $15 Quartet $928
RACE 6
1st 1 Global Drummer ($7-$5.10)
2nd 2 Look For Hounds ($8)
3rd 4 SH Boom ($12)
4th 3 Theory Of Flight
Forecast $7 Place forecast (1-2) $4, (1-4) $6, (2-4) $9 Tierce $33 Trio $15 Quartet $84
RACE 7
1st 7 Silver De Lange ($23-$9)
2nd 8 Seeking Wisdom ($26)
3rd 2 Rock Aloe ($9)
4th 1 Majestic Mozart
Forecast $69 Place forecast (7-8) $20, (2-7) $8, (2-8) $21 Tierce $496 Trio $119 Quartet $353 ($428 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 5 O Sole Mio ($11-$5.10)
2nd 3 Green Dragon ($15)
3rd 1 Hawthorn (No 3rd dividend)
4th 2 Wylie's Flame
Forecast $24 Place forecast Refund Tierce $88 Trio $7 Quartet $599 ($457 carried forward) Scratchings: 4 Palace Queen, 7 Princess Of Fire
RACE 9
1st 1 Intrepid Traveller ($20-$7)
2nd 2 Forest Field ($8)
3rd 6 Elusive Jaid ($12)
4th 8 Casual Wear
Forecast $24 Place forecast (1-2) $7, (1-6) $8, (2-6) $8 Tierce $63 Trio $29 Quartet $672 ($822 jackpot carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)