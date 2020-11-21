Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 7 Snow Baby Go ($83-$20)
2nd 4 Absolutely Fab ($7)
3rd 10 Silver Senorita ($34)
4th 1 Marry In Haste
Forecast $60 Place forecast (4-7) $16, (7-10) $81, (4-10) $55 Tierce $7,999 Trio $1,005 Quartet No winner ($910 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 7 Tevye ($40-$10)
2nd 1 Untamed Tiger ($6)
3rd 2 Amazing Tune ($17)
4th 9 Denim En Jeans
Forecast $9 Place forecast (1-7) $4, (2-7) $17, (1-2) $12 Tierce $274 Trio $41 Quartet $992 Scratchings: 3 St Patrick's Flame, 5 Stellies
RACE 3
1st 6 Karakoram ($45-$8)
2nd 1 Teofilia ($7)
3rd 8 Basilica Santo ($7)
4th 2 Baltic Beat
Forecast $21 Place forecast (1-6) $9, (6-8) $10, (1-8) $5 Tierce $310 Trio $19 Quartet $486 Scratching: 7 Valeriana
RACE 4
1st 10 Aqua Delta ($32-$8)
2nd 2 Tarsus ($6)
3rd 5 Di Me ($11)
4th 1 Omega Onslaught
Forecast $11 Place forecast (2-10) $6, (5-10) $14, (2-5) $9 Tierce $220 Trio $28 Quartet No winner ($640 carried forward) Scratching: 7 Captain Demonami
RACE 5
1st 3 Wallis Simpson ($14-$5.10)
2nd 11 Let's Blaze ($16)
3rd 1 Purest Bliss ($15)
4th 10 Bold Strike
Forecast $36 Place forecast (3-11) $12, (1-3) $11, (1-11) $24 Tierce $389 Trio $80 Quartet $842
RACE 6
1st 6 Up Early ($23-$9)
2nd 3 Latest Craze ($8)
3rd 2 All The Sevens ($16)
4th 1 Spirit Of Song
Forecast $24 Place forecast (3-6) $8, (2-6) $12, (2-3) $15 Tierce $245 Trio $58 Quartet No winner ($386 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 4 Marmara Sea ($13-$7)
2nd 1 Earth Hour ($8)
3rd 6 Spectra Force ($5.10)
4th 7 Meraki
Forecast $9 Place forecast (1-4) $4, (4-6) $3, (1-6) $7 Tierce $28 Trio $9 Quartet $120
RACE 8
1st 3 Perfect Pathway ($48-$16)
2nd 7 Cerelia ($10)
3rd 6 La Duchesse ($9)
4th 2 Afleet Flyer
Forecast $47 Place forecast (3-7) $18, (3-6) $11, (6-7) $12 Tierce $138 Trio $38 Quartet $772
RACE 9
1st 10 Princess Of Fire ($28-$7)
2nd 9 Sheza Rockstar ($12)
3rd 5 Over Count ($8)
4th 4 Viva Le Bleu
Forecast $59 Place forecast (9-10) $17, (5-10) $9, (5-9) $9 Tierce $365 Trio $52 Quartet No winner ($142 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting) Scratching: 8 Run Florist Run