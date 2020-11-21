Friday's South Africa results

  • Published
    1 hour ago

RACE 1

1st 7 Snow Baby Go ($83-$20)

2nd 4 Absolutely Fab ($7)

3rd 10 Silver Senorita ($34)

4th 1 Marry In Haste

Forecast $60 Place forecast (4-7) $16, (7-10) $81, (4-10) $55 Tierce $7,999 Trio $1,005 Quartet No winner ($910 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 7 Tevye ($40-$10)

2nd 1 Untamed Tiger ($6)

3rd 2 Amazing Tune ($17)

4th 9 Denim En Jeans

Forecast $9 Place forecast (1-7) $4, (2-7) $17, (1-2) $12 Tierce $274 Trio $41 Quartet $992 Scratchings: 3 St Patrick's Flame, 5 Stellies

RACE 3

1st 6 Karakoram ($45-$8)

2nd 1 Teofilia ($7)

3rd 8 Basilica Santo ($7)

4th 2 Baltic Beat

Forecast $21 Place forecast (1-6) $9, (6-8) $10, (1-8) $5 Tierce $310 Trio $19 Quartet $486 Scratching: 7 Valeriana

RACE 4

1st 10 Aqua Delta ($32-$8)

2nd 2 Tarsus ($6)

3rd 5 Di Me ($11)

4th 1 Omega Onslaught

Forecast $11 Place forecast (2-10) $6, (5-10) $14, (2-5) $9 Tierce $220 Trio $28 Quartet No winner ($640 carried forward) Scratching: 7 Captain Demonami

RACE 5

1st 3 Wallis Simpson ($14-$5.10)

2nd 11 Let's Blaze ($16)

3rd 1 Purest Bliss ($15)

4th 10 Bold Strike

Forecast $36 Place forecast (3-11) $12, (1-3) $11, (1-11) $24 Tierce $389 Trio $80 Quartet $842

RACE 6

1st 6 Up Early ($23-$9)

2nd 3 Latest Craze ($8)

3rd 2 All The Sevens ($16)

4th 1 Spirit Of Song

Forecast $24 Place forecast (3-6) $8, (2-6) $12, (2-3) $15 Tierce $245 Trio $58 Quartet No winner ($386 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 4 Marmara Sea ($13-$7)

2nd 1 Earth Hour ($8)

3rd 6 Spectra Force ($5.10)

4th 7 Meraki

Forecast $9 Place forecast (1-4) $4, (4-6) $3, (1-6) $7 Tierce $28 Trio $9 Quartet $120

RACE 8

1st 3 Perfect Pathway ($48-$16)

2nd 7 Cerelia ($10)

3rd 6 La Duchesse ($9)

4th 2 Afleet Flyer

Forecast $47 Place forecast (3-7) $18, (3-6) $11, (6-7) $12 Tierce $138 Trio $38 Quartet $772

RACE 9

1st 10 Princess Of Fire ($28-$7)

2nd 9 Sheza Rockstar ($12)

3rd 5 Over Count ($8)

4th 4 Viva Le Bleu

Forecast $59 Place forecast (9-10) $17, (5-10) $9, (5-9) $9 Tierce $365 Trio $52 Quartet No winner ($142 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting) Scratching: 8 Run Florist Run

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 21, 2020, with the headline 'Friday's South Africa results'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 