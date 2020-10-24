Friday's South Africa results

    44 min ago

RACE 1

1st 3 Danilo ($7-$5.10)

2nd 4 Forest Of Green ($10)

3rd 7 Deri ($9)

4th 9 Blackmoss

Forecast $6 Place forecast (3-4) $3, (3-7) $4, (4-7) $6 Tierce $24 Trio $8 Quartet $146

RACE 2

1st 1 Turn It Up Harvey ($10-$7)

2nd 6 Moon Game ($5.10)

3rd 8 Lotus King ($16)

4th 2 Exion

Forecast $5 Place forecast (1-6) $3, (1-8) $9, (6-8) $8 Tierce $21 Trio $12 Quartet $79

RACE 3

1st 4 Lord Marshal ($47-$10)

2nd 5 Norfolk Pine ($6)

3rd 8 Spirit Of Song ($9)

4th 6 Let's Blaze

Forecast $23 Place forecast (4-5) $8, (4-8) $17, (5-8) $11 Tierce $1,169 Trio $88 Quartet No winner ($412 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 5 Hawthorn ($9-$6)

2nd 3 Crystal Stream ($10)

3rd 4 Mary Moon ($7)

4th 2 Wylie's Flame

Forecast $20 Place forecast (3-5) $7, (4-5) $5, (3-4) $14 Tierce $102 Trio $17 Quartet $161 Scratching: 6 Palace Queen

RACE 5

1st 2 Viking Moon ($11-$7)

2nd 5 Omega Onslaught ($19)

3rd 6 Tarsus (No 3rd dividend)

4th 3 La Bella Mia

Forecast $15 Tierce $210 Trio $47 Quartet $950

RACE 6

1st 1 Hidden Influence ($49-$13)

2nd 8 Beneficiary ($15)

3rd 5 Baltic Beat ($9)

4th 9 Basilica Santo

Forecast $104 Place forecast (1-8) $28, (1-5) $15, (5-8) $18 Tierce $1,104 Trio $145 Quartet No winner ($234 carried forward) Scratchings: 4 Optimum, 10 Off Pat

RACE 7

1st 7 Torio Lake ($22-$6)

2nd 9 Var's Boy ($7)

3rd 5 Leprechaun ($9)

4th 1 Story Of My Life

Forecast $7 Place forecast (7-9) $4, (5-7) $11, (5-9) $6 Tierce $117 Trio $17 Quartet No winner ($526 carried forward) Scratching: 3 Step Lively

RACE 8

1st 2 Scarborough Fair ($18-$8)

2nd 5 Cloud Atlas ($7)

3rd 8 Kiss Of Life ($14)

4th 6 Proclaimer

Forecast $12 Place forecast (2-5) $6, (2-8) $12, (5-8) $15 Tierce $87 Trio $27 Quartet No winner ($732 jackpot carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

