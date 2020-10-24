Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 3 Danilo ($7-$5.10)
2nd 4 Forest Of Green ($10)
3rd 7 Deri ($9)
4th 9 Blackmoss
Forecast $6 Place forecast (3-4) $3, (3-7) $4, (4-7) $6 Tierce $24 Trio $8 Quartet $146
RACE 2
1st 1 Turn It Up Harvey ($10-$7)
2nd 6 Moon Game ($5.10)
3rd 8 Lotus King ($16)
4th 2 Exion
Forecast $5 Place forecast (1-6) $3, (1-8) $9, (6-8) $8 Tierce $21 Trio $12 Quartet $79
RACE 3
1st 4 Lord Marshal ($47-$10)
2nd 5 Norfolk Pine ($6)
3rd 8 Spirit Of Song ($9)
4th 6 Let's Blaze
Forecast $23 Place forecast (4-5) $8, (4-8) $17, (5-8) $11 Tierce $1,169 Trio $88 Quartet No winner ($412 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 5 Hawthorn ($9-$6)
2nd 3 Crystal Stream ($10)
3rd 4 Mary Moon ($7)
4th 2 Wylie's Flame
Forecast $20 Place forecast (3-5) $7, (4-5) $5, (3-4) $14 Tierce $102 Trio $17 Quartet $161 Scratching: 6 Palace Queen
RACE 5
1st 2 Viking Moon ($11-$7)
2nd 5 Omega Onslaught ($19)
3rd 6 Tarsus (No 3rd dividend)
4th 3 La Bella Mia
Forecast $15 Tierce $210 Trio $47 Quartet $950
RACE 6
1st 1 Hidden Influence ($49-$13)
2nd 8 Beneficiary ($15)
3rd 5 Baltic Beat ($9)
4th 9 Basilica Santo
Forecast $104 Place forecast (1-8) $28, (1-5) $15, (5-8) $18 Tierce $1,104 Trio $145 Quartet No winner ($234 carried forward) Scratchings: 4 Optimum, 10 Off Pat
RACE 7
1st 7 Torio Lake ($22-$6)
2nd 9 Var's Boy ($7)
3rd 5 Leprechaun ($9)
4th 1 Story Of My Life
Forecast $7 Place forecast (7-9) $4, (5-7) $11, (5-9) $6 Tierce $117 Trio $17 Quartet No winner ($526 carried forward) Scratching: 3 Step Lively
RACE 8
1st 2 Scarborough Fair ($18-$8)
2nd 5 Cloud Atlas ($7)
3rd 8 Kiss Of Life ($14)
4th 6 Proclaimer
Forecast $12 Place forecast (2-5) $6, (2-8) $12, (5-8) $15 Tierce $87 Trio $27 Quartet No winner ($732 jackpot carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)